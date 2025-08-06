Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYKitchen - How do I stop a plug falling down a hole drilled in the cupboard shelf
alisam

834 posts

Ultimate Geek


#320376 6-Aug-2025 18:59
Send private message quote this post

I am having the kitchen renovated.

 

Part of this is an integrated fridge and integrated freezer i.e. the appliance doors are screwed to the kitchen doors.

 

At my insistence, the power outlets are above the appliances but in cupboards above the fridge and freezer.

 

There is a chance that if I take out either plugs for the appliances, I could drop one of both of the plugs and that would mean the appliance(s) would have to be removed to reach the plug(s) and then re-installed.

 

What can I do to ensure the plugs cannot slip down the holes?

 

I am reminded of office desks which have a hole for the plugs to fit through and then a plastic cap to ensure the plugs cannot drop down the hole (and for neatness).

 

Edit: Forgot to mention an important point, the fridge and freezer plugs have already been pushed through their respective holes. Now I am waiting the electrician the fit the power outlets.

 

 




PC: Dell Inspiron 16 5640 (Windows 11 Home), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro), HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Zorin)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062 Router, 1 x GWN7665 Access Point
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

Create new topic
ascroft
398 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3400437 6-Aug-2025 19:15
Send private message quote this post

So those plastic caps won't work?




common sense is not very common



RunningMan
8963 posts

Uber Geek


  #3400438 6-Aug-2025 19:18
Send private message quote this post

When would this ever be a problem? Most likely never unplug it unless the appliance was being pulled out.

alisam

834 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3400440 6-Aug-2025 19:20
Send private message quote this post

RunningMan:

 

When would this ever be a problem? Most likely never unplug it unless the appliance was being pulled out.

 

 

Because I have a generator and could easily unplug the appliances and run an extension lead to the generator.




PC: Dell Inspiron 16 5640 (Windows 11 Home), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro), HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Zorin)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062 Router, 1 x GWN7665 Access Point
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier



alisam

834 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3400442 6-Aug-2025 19:25
Send private message quote this post

ascroft:

 

So those plastic caps won't work?

 

 

Where do I get them from?

 

Plus there is a size of the hole issue.




PC: Dell Inspiron 16 5640 (Windows 11 Home), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro), HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Zorin)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062 Router, 1 x GWN7665 Access Point
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

ascroft
398 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3400444 6-Aug-2025 19:27
Send private message quote this post

Mitre 10 or Bunnings.

 

Guess it depends if your existing hole is too big or too small. :-)

 

 




common sense is not very common

alisam

834 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3400446 6-Aug-2025 19:31
Send private message quote this post

I did say:

 

Edit: Forgot to mention an important point, the fridge and freezer plugs have already been pushed through their respective holes




PC: Dell Inspiron 16 5640 (Windows 11 Home), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro), HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Zorin)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062 Router, 1 x GWN7665 Access Point
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

mentalinc
3243 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3400448 6-Aug-2025 19:33
Send private message quote this post

Tie a piece of string around them, tie the other end onto a cupboard handle if you ever do anything with them. If you drop them the string will be tied on them and you just pull them up...




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
RunningMan
8963 posts

Uber Geek


  #3400449 6-Aug-2025 19:34
Send private message quote this post

Just screw a bit of wood over most of the hole then.

Rikkitic
Awrrr
18667 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3400450 6-Aug-2025 19:37
Send private message quote this post

Not sure I am visualising your set-up correctly but could you not just tie strings to the plug end of the cords and anchor them at the top? If a plug falls through just pull it back up with the string.




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

k1w1k1d
1530 posts

Uber Geek


  #3400457 6-Aug-2025 20:13
Send private message quote this post

Would this work?

 

Aqualine 15mm White Plastic BSP Wall Flange - Bunnings New Zealand

 

Cut a slot and fit it around the cable. The centre hole will allow the cable to move up and down, but the plug will be too large to fit through. You could glue it down to the cupboard.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24

Oclean AirPump A10 Water Flosser Review
Posted 13-Jul-2025 11:05

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Raising the Bar for Smartphones
Posted 10-Jul-2025 02:01

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Brings New Edge-To-Edge FlexWindow
Posted 10-Jul-2025 02:01

Epson Launches New AM-C550Z WorkForce Enterprise printer
Posted 9-Jul-2025 18:22

Samsung Releases Smart Monitor M9
Posted 9-Jul-2025 17:46

Nearly Half of Older Kiwis Still Write their Passwords on Paper
Posted 9-Jul-2025 08:42

D-Link 4G+ Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 DWR-933M Mobile Hotspot Review
Posted 1-Jul-2025 11:34

Oppo A5 Series Launches With New Levels of Durability
Posted 30-Jun-2025 10:15








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright