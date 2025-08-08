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ForumsHome Workshop DIYGree WHIO Hot Water Heat Pump - User Feedback
KiwiTim

406 posts

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+1 received by user: 62


#320393 8-Aug-2025 11:19
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Hi everyone,

 


I’m in the market for a hot water heat pump and considering the Gree WHIO TD200. It’s new to the NZ scene, and information is scarce. I’d love to hear from anyone who’s installed or used this specific model. The pricing seems very good as well as the efficiency.

 

Key details:

 

- 200 L cylinder, R290 refrigerant
- COP around 5.4 at ΔT 5 °C
- Wi-Fi control, heats up to 70 °C without booster
- 7-year cylinder warranty, 7-year parts & labour

 

I’m particularly interested in:

 

- Real-world energy savings in NZ climates
- Noise levels and any coil-durability issues
- App/interface reliability
- Installer recommendations and rough install costs
- Any maintenance or service quirks

 

Of specific interest is the hot water flow rates. This model has a 15 mm cold water inlet and hot water outlet, whereas I believe the industry standard is 20 mm.

 

How good are the hot water flow rates? If you have this model can you run the kitchen sink with hot water while still getting a good flow rate in the shower?

 

Thanks in advance for any insights.

 

Cheers!

 

Tim

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Moonshine
7 posts

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  #3401032 8-Aug-2025 13:32
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Hi Tim,

 

I am also in the process of acquiring one, the 270L model. Like you I've done a lot of research, the information out there is very positive and will be good someone can share.

 

The product is quite new to the market though.

 

 

 

cheers

 

 

 

Harry



KiwiTim

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  #3401048 8-Aug-2025 14:32
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It's only a little extra, so I am going for the 270L model as well.

 

I have not heard a bad report yet. I'll post here if I find anything

KiwiTim

406 posts

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  #3404034 16-Aug-2025 13:26
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Just an additional thought on the Gree WHIO hot water heat pump. It does not have a resistive element to back up the heat pump.

 

I am now considering the Ecospring ECOS270 as it has a 1.8kW resistive element as well as the heat pump. When the heat pump eventually fails, you are still going to get hot water



Moonshine
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  #3404052 16-Aug-2025 14:20
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thank you for keeping me updated, I was going to inform you the same that I am looking at Haier split system hot water. This is because for my place, it must have at least 20mm inlet and outlet. The split system also heats up water a lot faster according to the product info.

 

 

 

Do you know what is the inlet and outlet pipe size for ECOS270, it looks like a good product too and competitive price. Thanks

KiwiTim

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  #3405265 18-Aug-2025 09:18
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I had trouble finding the pipe diameter in the documentation, but I got this comparison from AI:

 

Pipe Diameter¾" RP (19mm) for both the Ecospring and the Haier

 

I think the decider for me is that the Haier is Solar Ready:

 

The Haier HP250M1U1P is marketed as "Solar PV Ready," which means it has specific functionality to make the best use of a solar photovoltaic (PV) system. This is a significant advantage.

 

I think I will go for the Haier HP250M1U1P

 

 

Moonshine
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  #3405269 18-Aug-2025 09:31
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Morning, thanks for sharing.

 

I just checked the Haier split system HP300S2-S7 set is also PV ready, so that's really good to know.

 

I spoke to the sales rep a week ago, he said it's 20mm inlet and outlet. I am hoping he will visit me again this week and I will check the model for you too (if he made it).

 

I am trying to buy the product from Haier directly to save the cost and then plumber/electrician to install it, the retail price I think adding too much margin to it. I can ask it for your model if you are keen.

 

 

 

cheers

 

 

 

Harry

 

 

 
 
 
 

Shop now at Mighty Ape (affiliate link).
KiwiTim

406 posts

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+1 received by user: 62


  #3405271 18-Aug-2025 09:42
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I found evidence the the Gree WHIO does have a resistive element:

 

https://www.realcold.co.nz/gree-whio-td270-hwhp/ac7727#:~:text=Fuse%20Protection%20%3A

 

See section 'Electrical'

KiwiTim

406 posts

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  #3405275 18-Aug-2025 10:00
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Moonshine:

 

Morning, thanks for sharing.

 

I just checked the Haier split system HP300S2-S7 set is also PV ready, so that's really good to know.

 

I spoke to the sales rep a week ago, he said it's 20mm inlet and outlet. I am hoping he will visit me again this week and I will check the model for you too (if he made it).

 

I am trying to buy the product from Haier directly to save the cost and then plumber/electrician to install it, the retail price I think adding too much margin to it. I can ask it for your model if you are keen.

 

 

 

cheers

 

 

 

Harry

 

 

 

 

Yes please, the retail cost on the Haier Monoblock is pretty steep. I can get the Gree for $3800 including GST. Realcold imports the the Gree and I spoke directly with them and they confirmed it has a 2Kw resistive element.

 

The solar integration is not as accurate as the Haier Monoblock. They have 'sunflower mode', which draws power during the warmest time of the day, which usually coincides with the sunniest time of day. I think the Haier communicates directly with the PV system.

 

I am swinging back to Gree based on cost.

KiwiTim

406 posts

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  #3405301 18-Aug-2025 12:01
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You might want to look at these Australian reviews. Many of these heat pump brands are not available in NZ, but some are.

 

Haier seems to rate very well. If you expand the comments, the author often includes purchase price and date. The prices in some cases are 30-50% cheaper than in NZ. No wonder many of us move there!

 

https://www.productreview.com.au/c/hot-water-systems

 

 

Moonshine
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  #3405540 19-Aug-2025 11:32
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So good you can revert back to Gree, if it's not the inlet/outlet pipe size, I would definitely have chosen it. 

 

Thank you for sharing the website, the price is Aus is definitely cheaper. The retail or the electrical/plumbing companies just charge too much profit on top, feel sorry for the home owners. I am trying to find a place can sell me with a good price.

WWHB
55 posts

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+1 received by user: 48


  #3405682 19-Aug-2025 17:40
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Moonshine:

 

So good you can revert back to Gree, if it's not the inlet/outlet pipe size, I would definitely have chosen it. 

 

Thank you for sharing the website, the price is Aus is definitely cheaper. The retail or the electrical/plumbing companies just charge too much profit on top, feel sorry for the home owners. I am trying to find a place can sell me with a good price.

 

 

 

 

The issue we have in NZ with the higher pricing is that there is no subsidy’s here. In Australia there is both state and federal rebates on hot water heat pumps. These rebates are paid to the installer and the homeowner pays anything from a few hundred dollars for a basic one to around $5k for a top of the range system.  Over there they are subsidised to get people off gas. 

 

where as NZ decided to give rebates to people for buying an electric car, more people could have afforded to put in a hot water heater pump or solar panels on their roof if they offered rebates on them instead. 




Saor Alba

 
 
 
 

Shop on-line at New World now for your groceries (affiliate link).
KiwiTim

406 posts

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+1 received by user: 62


  #3405826 20-Aug-2025 12:08
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Or spend $200 Million looking for more oil and gas, which possibly won't find anything substantial. Better to subsidize solar installs, solar batteries, heat pumps for heating, and heat pump hot water. If a large proportion of Kiwi's had solar batteries, we would have a more stable energy supply.

 

$200 Million invested in subsidized solar technology for the population would be better than $200 million invested in corporations searching for oil and gas. The first option is a certain benefit for the nation and individuals, but the second option is full of uncertainties (but multinational corporations will benefit).

JonnyTinkerer
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  #3423947 11-Oct-2025 10:58
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We installed a Rinnai HydraHeat Hot Water Heat Pump ~6 months ago in Lower Hutt. Very happy with it. I've added some commentary about why we choose this particular unit over here https://www.reddit.com/r/diynz/comments/1ejnqo6/comment/niue3cq/ 

KiwiTim

406 posts

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+1 received by user: 62


  #3423966 11-Oct-2025 11:57
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I got the Gree WHIO 270L tank installed last week. It is whisper quiet compared to other hot water heat pumps that I have stood next to. 

 

I am using the 'Sunflower' mode which only heats the tank during the warmest part of the day. This usually coincides when my solar panels are producing well.

 

I have not noticed the power usage increasing at all. 

 

Very impressed so far.

Moonshine
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  #3424534 13-Oct-2025 08:35
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Good to hear your installation has gone successfully and so well, how is the water pressure? Does 15mm outlet actually limit the flow at all?

 

I had the Haier 330L installed, it's a completely waste of money. The control panel is old, electricity usage climbed up dramatically and I want to let it running in the sunny time but it couldn't because I have to wait for 5 degree temperature difference. In the first 2 weeks' post installation, we were worried about running out of hot water all the time because after two people having the shower, the temperature reading drops almost 20 degrees.

 

I am now waiting for the solar system to be installed so hopefully the electricity usage can be offset a bit, it's an expansive lesson.

 

Are you able to upload a photo of yours? I might install one for my parents' place later, thank you!

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