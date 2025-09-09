Maybe this is will be a better spot than the current behemoth thread to share your solar results and save attracting complaints for being off-topic.

Would be interesting to collect useful data in this hopefully not too convoluted format:

-Panel: 440W × 24

-Panel size: 1722mm × 1134mm (1.722m × 1.134m)

-Generation September: 955 kWh

-Panel area: 1.95 m^2 each

-Total area: 46.87 m^2

-System DC (440 × 24): 10.56 kW

=Monthly specific yield (955 / 10.56): 90.44 kWh/kWp

=Per-panel (955 / 24): 39.79 kWh/panel

=Per-m^2 (955 / 46.87): 20.38 kWh/m^2

=Daily avg (955 / 30days): 31.83 kWh/day

=Capacity factor (955 ÷ (720 × 10.56) × 100): 12.56%





It's actually a 10kW inverter but I'm pretty sure there's allowance to go slightly over that. I've only had it since April so don't know yet. If it does peak at 10 kW then that figure would be 13.26%. It's not factoring in the max grid export.





Adding Latitude into this (for sunlight kWh/m^2) would probably help for real comparisons but that's extra details that'll make this even more complicated. (*cough* kWh/m^2/month, 20.38 / 51.37 September Cumulative kWh/m2 = 39.7% system efficiency *cough*)

Warning: 1am post.