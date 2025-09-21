xyeovillian

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Dyson V11 Torque head not working?
#322767 21-Sep-2025 14:21
Dyson V11 animal 
Torque head not working is it the motor not working?
I have cleaned out etc but working intermittently or not at all 
Tempted on whether to buy replacement head from Ali-express!
Anyone experienced this problem?

  #3417071 21-Sep-2025 14:40
I've found Dyson NZ quite responsive in the past. Maybe see what they say? 




