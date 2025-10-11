I have gas rinnai instant hot water installed five years ago. Bottled gas price is currently $175 per 45kg gas + $11.50 month bottle rental for two bottles I'm paying around 25c per kwh for electricity.
My washing machine can use the gas heated hot water, or use its own element to heat cold water internally.
Using Google AI and assuming a starting water temperature of 10deg C, and heating 100 liters to 50 deg C - $1.55 for gas (excluding bottle rental) and $1.15 for electricity (excluding line charges etc). Does that look right?