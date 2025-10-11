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ForumsHome Workshop DIY600 Rechargeable batteries and chargers - where to source
CokemonZ

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#322974 11-Oct-2025 15:36
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So I need 300 AA ~2000mah and 300 AAA ~700 mah rechargeable batteries, with about 10 chargers each holing 8 - 10 batteries.

 

My google fu is failing me and my standard wholesalers and distributors are more expensive than some retailers.

 

The best I have been able to find AA batteries for is about $6 per unit in NZ, or about $3.20 from Amazon basics (incl GST as we're likely consumers here).

 

Anyone know who the importers/distributors are for rechargeables?

 

I am a business and do spend, so should have limited issues getting an account.

 

 

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pih

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  #3424147 11-Oct-2025 17:36
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Can you wait for IKEA to open, or order them from an overseas store? The Ladda batteries are very good, I understand, and sourcing that number shouldn't be a problem.

 

https://www.ikea.com/us/en/cat/batteries-battery-chargers-41070/



CokemonZ

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  #3424154 11-Oct-2025 18:11
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4th December - too late.

 

Thinking it's Amazon.

 

I wonder who does eneloop - there must be some margin in them.

pih

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  #3424155 11-Oct-2025 18:20
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See if you have any luck through their International Sales department perhaps?



ezbee
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  #3424157 11-Oct-2025 18:25
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Maybe ?

 

RS Components a global mid volume industrial distributor.
Operations for NZ in Australia.
So there is someone to contact there to see what deals and account terms they can do.
Variety of brands from their House RS brand through to Eneloop.

 

https://nz.rs-online.com/web/c/?searchTerm=AA+NIMH

 

 

timmmay
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  #3424161 11-Oct-2025 19:08
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I find Eneloop last longer than Amazon basics but I have a small sample size. Maha makes great chargers, mine are 15 years old and going strong, C9000 and 801D from memory. 

 

I'd probably go Amazon, check USA and Au.

 

Curious why you need so many?

CokemonZ

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  #3424162 11-Oct-2025 19:26
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ezbee:

 


Maybe ?

 

RS Components a global mid volume industrial distributor.
Operations for NZ in Australia.
So there is someone to contact there to see what deals and account terms they can do.
Variety of brands from their House RS brand through to Eneloop.

 

https://nz.rs-online.com/web/c/?searchTerm=AA+NIMH

 

 

 

 

I checked them out based on past positive experiences.

 

Wildly expensive! But i didnt email. 

 

Will give that a go.

 
 
 
 

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CokemonZ

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  #3424163 11-Oct-2025 19:28
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pih:

 

See if you have any luck through their International Sales department perhaps?

 

 

Ikea batteries look similar priced to eneloop at retail.

 

Looking to get a wholesale/distribution relationship.

CokemonZ

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  #3424165 11-Oct-2025 19:34
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timmmay:

 

I find Eneloop last longer than Amazon basics but I have a small sample size. Maha makes great chargers, mine are 15 years old and going strong, C9000 and 801D from memory. 

 

I'd probably go Amazon, check USA and Au.

 

Curious why you need so many?

 

 

Product demonstrations.

 

Did some maths and realised we were doing 10 batteries a day per store.

 

At 40c per battery it doesnt sound like much but adds up real fast.

SCUBADOO
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  #3424174 11-Oct-2025 20:40
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CokemonZ:

 

4th December - too late.

 

Thinking it's Amazon.

 

I wonder who does eneloop - there must be some margin in them.

 

 

There sure is!

 

NL Eneloop Pro 4x AA $47

 

Elsewhere $26 to $56

 

NL + Supergold card $19.47

 

 

CokemonZ

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  #3424298 12-Oct-2025 10:12
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So looking at RS Online (I have emailed them)

 

RS PRO AA NiMH Rechargeable AA Batteries, 2.6Ah, 1.2V - Pack of 4 | RS

 

Is this 4 packs? Or 4 batteries? Many of the rechargeable battery prices are structured like this.

 

4 packs - not a terrible price.

 

4 batteries - wild!

kiwiharry
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  #3424302 12-Oct-2025 10:25
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CokemonZ:

 

So looking at RS Online (I have emailed them)

 

RS PRO AA NiMH Rechargeable AA Batteries, 2.6Ah, 1.2V - Pack of 4 | RS

 

Is this 4 packs? Or 4 batteries? Many of the rechargeable battery prices are structured like this.

 

4 packs - not a terrible price.

 

4 batteries - wild!

 

That is price for 1 pack of 4 batteries.




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gzt

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  #3424313 12-Oct-2025 12:13
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There are many independent battery suppliers in NZ. Google 18650 battery NZ to get a lead. I know you're not looking for 18650 it's a good proxy for serious battery suppliers : )

Most sell chargers.

gzt

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  #3424318 12-Oct-2025 12:47
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timmmay: I find Eneloop [Panasonic] last longer than Amazon basics but I have a small sample size.

Maha makes great chargers, mine are 15 years old and going strong, C9000 and 801D from memory.

I have Maha MH-C808M. Maha is also known as PowerEX. I've been using it with Eneloop white 2000ma.

As a side note - for a 'microprocessor controlled' charger I'm not impressed. It has no idea when it is cooking the batteries even on 'soft' mode. Aside from that, anyone would think an expensive charger might monitor battery temperature as a metric or safety mechanism. I'd guess very few do. My theory is the 808 at least is setup for 2400ma batteries, or worst case setup for the characteristics of the PowerEX brand. Probably it just prefers the 2400ma characteristics in the AA slot and it's 'microprocessor' brain can't deal with much else. I use it more or less as a dumb charger with a manual off switch. An experienced user may say 'Aha! Your batteries need conditioning or worst case are EOL!' but in practice it takes only a few cycles on the 2000ma Eneloops to get into this area.

Tldr; OP use case and my experience with one charger says get high capacity 2400ma because capable chargers may have less than ideal behaviors with 2000ma option and high capacity 2400ma may have a longer service life.

Additionally, I would not trust any charger to switch off in battery over-temperature condition and recommend adding a timer for additional protection. All of these annoyances and risks lead me to think OP may be better off with a low price on standard consumable AAs instead of creating all the SOPs and infrastructure to deal with charging, safety, and replacement intervals.

Edit: I see PowerEX Pro 2 AA is 2700ma and Panasonic Pro AA is 2550ma.

gzt

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  #3424333 12-Oct-2025 13:40
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Photoshack is an official seller for Maha PowerEX in NZ and sells in the quantities you need: Eg;

https://www.photoshack.co.nz/product/5655-Maha-Powerex-PRO-2-AA-Batteries-2-700mAh-160-Batteries

I'd guess Photoshack can put together a nice deal for the number of batteries and chargers you need. I've purchased from them only once and they were great.

timmmay
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  #3424334 12-Oct-2025 13:41
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The Maha C9000 is smarter, but there are probably better options these days.

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