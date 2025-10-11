So I need 300 AA ~2000mah and 300 AAA ~700 mah rechargeable batteries, with about 10 chargers each holing 8 - 10 batteries.

My google fu is failing me and my standard wholesalers and distributors are more expensive than some retailers.

The best I have been able to find AA batteries for is about $6 per unit in NZ, or about $3.20 from Amazon basics (incl GST as we're likely consumers here).

Anyone know who the importers/distributors are for rechargeables?

I am a business and do spend, so should have limited issues getting an account.