RobDickinson

Jase2985: The proposed changes would require: a default 10kW export limit for small-scale distributed generation (such as residential solar) using the streamlined application process

inverters to use the Australian voltage response settings, as defaults, when the streamlined application process is used, which increases export levels

distributors to use an industry-developed methodology to set bespoke export limits for larger-scale distributed generation

all distributed generation applications on low-voltage networks to use the latest inverter performance standard.

Having just watched the webinar presentation and making my submission I'm questioning how heavily this proposal leans on the Australian standards which stipulate that the grid voltage is 230V nominal and is structured on extensions of that assumption. The grid voltage we're logging is more indicative of 240V nominal but our inverter settings are based on 230V nominal so the frequent voltage increases we experience very often rise above the point that our inverter's generation is compromised. This combined with voltage regulation that IMO is not doing its job sees grid voltages ranging from 221V to 247V at our feed in point.

I have real concerns of the impact that the new inverter voltage parameters being increased to allow our inverters (and any others in our area) being allowed to export at 253V before any throttling occurs will have on our home's grid voltage and those of our neighbours.