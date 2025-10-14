Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYSubmissions open on 10kw solar exports
RobDickinson

1526 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 513


#322997 14-Oct-2025 12:52
Send private message

https://www.ea.govt.nz/projects/all/network-connections/consultation/maximising-benefits-from-local-electricity-generation/

 

 

 

Its a bit techy

Create new topic
Jase2985
13753 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 6236

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3424889 14-Oct-2025 15:38
Send private message

The proposed changes would require:

 

  • a default 10kW export limit for small-scale distributed generation (such as residential solar) using the streamlined application process
  • inverters to use the Australian voltage response settings, as defaults, when the streamlined application process is used, which increases export levels
  • distributors to use an industry-developed methodology to set bespoke export limits for larger-scale distributed generation
  • all distributed generation applications on low-voltage networks to use the latest inverter performance standard.



HarmLessSolutions
1245 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 845

Subscriber

  #3435199 17-Nov-2025 12:22
Send private message

Jase2985:

 

The proposed changes would require:

 

  • a default 10kW export limit for small-scale distributed generation (such as residential solar) using the streamlined application process
  • inverters to use the Australian voltage response settings, as defaults, when the streamlined application process is used, which increases export levels
  • distributors to use an industry-developed methodology to set bespoke export limits for larger-scale distributed generation
  • all distributed generation applications on low-voltage networks to use the latest inverter performance standard.

Having just watched the webinar presentation and making my submission I'm questioning how heavily this proposal leans on the Australian standards which stipulate that the grid voltage is 230V nominal and is structured on extensions of that assumption. The grid voltage we're logging is more indicative of 240V nominal but our inverter settings are based on 230V nominal so the frequent voltage increases we experience very often rise above the point that our inverter's generation is compromised. This combined with voltage regulation that IMO is not doing its job sees grid voltages ranging from 221V to 247V at our feed in point. 

 

I have real concerns of the impact that the new inverter voltage parameters being increased to allow our inverters (and any others in our area) being allowed to export at 253V before any throttling occurs will have on our home's grid voltage and those of our neighbours. 




https://www.harmlesssolutions.co.nz/

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 