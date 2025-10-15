Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYEnglefield Evora rimless toilet - any reason NOT to buy this brand?
duckDecoy

946 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 432

Subscriber

#323002 15-Oct-2025 10:00
Send private message

We are in the market for a couple new back to the wall toilets.

 

We are replacing 2x Caroma toilets that have given us NOTHING but problems with the buttons and leaking.  The buttons have always either stuck down or you have to keep pushing them to get a full flush.  And they both leak into the bowl and you have to tap the buttons to make them stop.  The buttons have stuck or been faulty since new and we've had the agent out to replace them multiple times until we gave up in disgust and just lived with it.  The leaking into the bowl has been happening the last couple of years and we've had a couple of plumbers out to replace various bits and pieces but nothing ever worked.   A partially flushed toilet coupled with the leaking has resulted in 2x major flooding incidents, so it time to ditch them.

 

We want NZ/AUS made where possible, we've seen countless reviews about the "high end shop" italian named but chinese made products and don't want to head down that path.

 

The Englefield Evora seems to be the shape and style we want.   Does anyone have any reason not to go for this brand and model?

 

 

Create new topic
Stu1
1897 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 496

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3425188 15-Oct-2025 18:29
Send private message

They are good it’s all Kohler , we brought one for the ensuite been great so far  . Very easy to clean as well 



mattwnz
20531 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 4806


  #3425209 15-Oct-2025 20:59
Send private message

I think this is the one we have. But you need to check inside the bowl, as there  is a bit of a shelf that collects.... It isn't a internal design I like. I am not sure if the bowl design is more designed for the US market where they have a higher water level in the bowl. 

Eva888
2792 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2459

Lifetime subscriber

  #3425215 15-Oct-2025 21:22
Send private message

We bought two of the Propel Tornadoes. Call them and have a chat with their technical guy, they are extremely helpful and a NZ firm. They flush perfectly and don’t splash. I got them $100 off the retail price so worth trying to haggle if they are not on sale. Apparently Mico have specials on Fridays so also check with them. You won’t regret buying one of these. Easy to clean and never stain. 

 

https://www.gopropel.co.nz/pages/toilet-range

 

 

 

https://www.mico.co.nz/bathroom/toilets/back-to-wall-suite/v2-back-to-wall-toilet-suite-gloss-white-tornado-v2-gw



Ragnor
8279 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 585

Trusted

  #3425223 15-Oct-2025 23:18
Send private message

Are you wanting the seat cover to be wrap over side panels or low profile?

 

We recently renovated our small downstairs bathroom and went with the Elementi LSPEC CC BTW - this seems to be very good bang for buck as it is still half price at Universal Plumbing Plus

 

https://universalpp.co.nz/products/lspec-cc-btw-toilet-suite

 

https://www.robertson.co.nz/products/toilets/rimless-toilets/lspec-cc-btw-toilet-suite?sku=12510.10

 

https://www.mico.co.nz/bathroom/toilets/back-to-wall-suite/l-spec-close-coupled-back-to-wall-toilet-suite

 

note: Might be slightly smaller than you want compared to the Evora though?

Bung
6743 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2932

Subscriber

  #3425272 16-Oct-2025 08:03
Send private message

duckDecoy:

 

We are replacing 2x Caroma toilets that have given us NOTHING but problems with the buttons and leaking.  The buttons have always either stuck down or you have to keep pushing them to get a full flush.  And they both leak into the bowl and you have to tap the buttons to make them stop. 

 

 

Just to complete this, what model of Caroma did you have?

duckDecoy

946 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 432

Subscriber

  #3425288 16-Oct-2025 09:28
Send private message

Bung:

 

duckDecoy:

 

We are replacing 2x Caroma toilets that have given us NOTHING but problems with the buttons and leaking.  The buttons have always either stuck down or you have to keep pushing them to get a full flush.  And they both leak into the bowl and you have to tap the buttons to make them stop. 

 

 

Just to complete this, what model of Caroma did you have?

 

 

It was a while ago that we got them so I might be wrong, but the name Opal rings strong bells.

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Dell laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
duckDecoy

946 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 432

Subscriber

  #3425299 16-Oct-2025 10:14
Send private message

Eva888:

 

We bought two of the Propel Tornadoes. Call them and have a chat with their technical guy, they are extremely helpful and a NZ firm. They flush perfectly and don’t splash. I got them $100 off the retail price so worth trying to haggle if they are not on sale. Apparently Mico have specials on Fridays so also check with them. You won’t regret buying one of these. Easy to clean and never stain. 

 

https://www.gopropel.co.nz/pages/toilet-range

 

 

 

https://www.mico.co.nz/bathroom/toilets/back-to-wall-suite/v2-back-to-wall-toilet-suite-gloss-white-tornado-v2-gw

 

 

I saw those.  Do they flush better than a regular toilet if say there's more toilet paper than usual?

mrdrifter
589 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 294

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3425301 16-Oct-2025 10:17
Send private message

duckDecoy:

 

We are in the market for a couple new back to the wall toilets.

 

We are replacing 2x Caroma toilets that have given us NOTHING but problems with the buttons and leaking.  The buttons have always either stuck down or you have to keep pushing them to get a full flush.  And they both leak into the bowl and you have to tap the buttons to make them stop.  The buttons have stuck or been faulty since new and we've had the agent out to replace them multiple times until we gave up in disgust and just lived with it.  The leaking into the bowl has been happening the last couple of years and we've had a couple of plumbers out to replace various bits and pieces but nothing ever worked.   A partially flushed toilet coupled with the leaking has resulted in 2x major flooding incidents, so it time to ditch them.

 

We want NZ/AUS made where possible, we've seen countless reviews about the "high end shop" italian named but chinese made products and don't want to head down that path.

 

The Englefield Evora seems to be the shape and style we want.   Does anyone have any reason not to go for this brand and model?

 

 

 

 

I would strongly recommend avoiding it! We put one of these in when renovating in 20/21. We were really happy with how easy the install was and the style but it's the one item from a full house reno that we have considered replacing multiple times since and we likely will replace it in the new year. There is something odd with the angles in the drain itself and we never had a toilet block until this one and now it blocks on people at least weekly! It doesn't leak/drip/buttons stick which is nice, but having to have a plunger in there regularly is rather annoying. The plumber who did the install (after we purchased from elsewhere) said 'Englefield for showers and baths, but avoid the toilets' 

Eva888
2792 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2459

Lifetime subscriber

  #3425308 16-Oct-2025 10:45
Send private message

@duckDecoy. Yes they definitely flush better than any toilet I’ve seen including the euro ones. The name tornado says it all. I am thrilled with ours. Bought one and immediately decided to buy a second to replace a still working toilet we had. Call up Propert and chat with them. I have the Tornado 2. They also have a 3 out now. They can tell you what the differences are. You won’t regret it. 

Eva888
2792 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2459

Lifetime subscriber

  #3425313 16-Oct-2025 10:53
Send private message

I also learnt that the type of seat cover on that Englefield and others is not liked by the females. When the seat is up any drips from the boys are still obvious when the seat is down. This is because the cover comes down to rest in front of the seat so there’s a wee gap, excuse the pun. 

duckDecoy

946 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 432

Subscriber

  #3425343 16-Oct-2025 11:58
Send private message

mrdrifter:

 

I would strongly recommend avoiding it! We put one of these in when renovating in 20/21. We were really happy with how easy the install was and the style but it's the one item from a full house reno that we have considered replacing multiple times since and we likely will replace it in the new year. There is something odd with the angles in the drain itself and we never had a toilet block until this one and now it blocks on people at least weekly! It doesn't leak/drip/buttons stick which is nice, but having to have a plunger in there regularly is rather annoying. The plumber who did the install (after we purchased from elsewhere) said 'Englefield for showers and baths, but avoid the toilets' 

 

 

THANK YOU!   Blocked toilets, through user excessive user paper mainly, is also a big problem.  This is now off our list.

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE. Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
duckDecoy

946 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 432

Subscriber

  #3425347 16-Oct-2025 12:01
Send private message

Eva888:

 

@duckDecoy. Yes they definitely flush better than any toilet I’ve seen including the euro ones. The name tornado says it all. I am thrilled with ours. Bought one and immediately decided to buy a second to replace a still working toilet we had. Call up Propert and chat with them. I have the Tornado 2. They also have a 3 out now. They can tell you what the differences are. You won’t regret it. 

 

 

Thank you, just went down to Mitre10 and have ordered 2.   I took your advice and called Propel and they advised I go for the Torrent version, which is a Mitre10 exclusive model.  The tech support person said it has the strongest flush and is least likely to block out of all their range.

Eva888
2792 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2459

Lifetime subscriber

  #3425349 16-Oct-2025 12:04
Send private message

Well done. Hope the Torrent is as good as Tornado. Nice to support a Kiwi outfit too. 

mattwnz
20531 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 4806


  #3425415 16-Oct-2025 15:06
Send private message

mrdrifter:

 

 

 

I would strongly recommend avoiding it! We put one of these in when renovating in 20/21. We were really happy with how easy the install was and the style but it's the one item from a full house reno that we have considered replacing multiple times since and we likely will replace it in the new year. There is something odd with the angles in the drain itself and we never had a toilet block until this one and now it blocks on people at least weekly! It doesn't leak/drip/buttons stick which is nice, but having to have a plunger in there regularly is rather annoying. The plumber who did the install (after we purchased from elsewhere) said 'Englefield for showers and baths, but avoid the toilets' 

 

 

 

 

I have never had that problem with it, and some people use a lot of paper. But my previous house the toilet regularly blocked from excessive paper use, and that was an 80's toilet. So maybe it isn't get enough force from the water.

 

 

 

Whatever toilet you chose, make sure it comes with a good flushing system and it is well made. Some of the cheap models have poor flushing systems and regually leak. The parts are also very very expensive to buy in NZ, such as rubber seals etc. Sometimes you have to replace the entire flush unit. Some also develop bubbles in the gaskets over time (guessing from friction) which cause water to leak into the bowl, and then they need replacing..  

Bung
6743 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2932

Subscriber

  #3425475 16-Oct-2025 16:07
Send private message

Eva888:

 

Well done. Hope the Torrent is as good as Tornado. Nice to support a Kiwi outfit too. 

 

 

Not sure how much Kiwi there is in Tornado toilets. "Tornado" is a trade mark of the Japanese firm Toto who've had Tornado toilets since 2002.

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 