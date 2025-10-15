We are in the market for a couple new back to the wall toilets.

We are replacing 2x Caroma toilets that have given us NOTHING but problems with the buttons and leaking. The buttons have always either stuck down or you have to keep pushing them to get a full flush. And they both leak into the bowl and you have to tap the buttons to make them stop. The buttons have stuck or been faulty since new and we've had the agent out to replace them multiple times until we gave up in disgust and just lived with it. The leaking into the bowl has been happening the last couple of years and we've had a couple of plumbers out to replace various bits and pieces but nothing ever worked. A partially flushed toilet coupled with the leaking has resulted in 2x major flooding incidents, so it time to ditch them.

We want NZ/AUS made where possible, we've seen countless reviews about the "high end shop" italian named but chinese made products and don't want to head down that path.

The Englefield Evora seems to be the shape and style we want. Does anyone have any reason not to go for this brand and model?