I've been a home owner for 20 years (2 houses) and I am finally going to experience my first real taste of house painting this summer.
I'm getting quotes for scaffolding and preparing my teenage sons for the effort and time they'll need to put in by talking about how easy it is to switch off their wifi and stop paying for their phone plans.
We're only going to paint the most difficult to access 1/3 rd of the house because I've heard it's hard to keep up the quality on larger areas and you get sick of the job and want it to go away after a while. That 1/3 rd is also the most in need of attention.
I have some questions but I also invite you to share your experiences, good or bad, from your own kiwi-as house painting DIY history.
Our place is 1960 weatherboard, no visible rot, some rusty nails. I think one corner may need some soaker type treatment to protect splits in the weatherboards.
- What do you recommend for treating/covering rusty nail marks?
- What's your favourite stripper? I can't see battery powered belt sanders so how are people doing bulk paint removal quickly? I dont mind investing in machinery to speed things up.
- Whats your recommended filler for minor holes?