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ForumsHome Workshop DIYWashing machines: planned obsolescence, replace every 5 years
kingdragonfly

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#323035 19-Oct-2025 08:27
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In many front-loading washing machines, the design uses an outer tub (stationary) plus an inner drum (rotating).

The bearing, shaft, seal and other components between them are serviceable. You can replace bearings and seals inside tub/drum assembly.

A “sealed tub/drum” or “sealed tank” design means the outer and inner tub/drum are built as a single unit, non-serviceable.

The design is not meant to allow the bearings/seals to be replaced individually. If the bearings or seal fail the whole tub/drum assembly must be replaced.

Top loaders are not immune for planned obsolescence. Note that many top-loading machine have replaced the hidden outer tubs with less durable plastic. You can't normally see it; you can only easily see the inner drum.

The secret counter in your washing machine Bosch, Siemens series 4 & 6. How long do they last?

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Linux
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  #3426243 19-Oct-2025 10:35
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I have an LG front loading machine came with a 10 year warranty on the motor



sir1963
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  #3426264 19-Oct-2025 11:18
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Linux:

 

I have an LG front loading machine came with a 10 year warranty on the motor

 

 

 

 

But not the Drum ????

noroad
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  #3426278 19-Oct-2025 12:25
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I've never got people buying front loading machines unless that's the only thing that fits the allocated space. Having that seal holding in the water every wash rather than the simple top loader using gravity is just a strange choice for me. My last top loader (Samsung) lasted 20 years and I'm betting the current one will as well.



RunningMan
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  #3426280 19-Oct-2025 12:45
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In general terms, front loader uses less water and energy, and is a little less harsh on fabric so there are good reasons to.

 

I've got a Panasonic front loader that must be at least 17 years old, still going well. Never had a door seal issue - give the door and seal a wipe every few months and clean out the debris filter.

richms
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  #3426330 19-Oct-2025 13:02
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noroad:

 

I've never got people buying front loading machines unless that's the only thing that fits the allocated space. Having that seal holding in the water every wash rather than the simple top loader using gravity is just a strange choice for me. My last top loader (Samsung) lasted 20 years and I'm betting the current one will as well.

 

 

Because we want to be able to actually get clothes clean without draining a shower or 2's worth of hot water in the process.




Richard rich.ms

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  #3426337 19-Oct-2025 14:05
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To youtube video would more helpful if it named the brands which are still serviceable.  We have an electrolux front loader which has been running perfectly for the last 14 years.

 
 
 
 

Shop now at Mighty Ape (affiliate link).
kingdragonfly

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  #3426385 19-Oct-2025 14:54
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The youtube creator mentions 40,000 models (not a typo) use the “sealed tub/drum” or “sealed tank” design.

I asked ChatGPT this question, and it said most of the time it was not supplied by manufacturer, or used vague language which implied its use.

ASKO (Swedish/Slovenian brand) washers feature a “Steel Seal” door

Miele, many use one-piece tubs rather than serviceable split-tub designs

Bosch / Siemens (BSH group) According to a forum user, “BSH has used sealed drums for a decade now”.

Samsung appear in the list of “brands that use sealed tub/tank units”

LG spare‐parts listings in the “sealed tub” brand list.

alasta
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  #3426386 19-Oct-2025 14:54
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RunningMan:

 

In general terms, front loader uses less water and energy, and is a little less harsh on fabric so there are good reasons to.

 

I've got a Panasonic front loader that must be at least 17 years old, still going well. Never had a door seal issue - give the door and seal a wipe every few months and clean out the debris filter.

 

 

My Panasonic front loader lasted less than five years. It always felt like it was under-engineered.

 

I replaced it with an LG as I have had good experience with that brand in the past. 

kingdragonfly

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  #3426387 19-Oct-2025 15:00
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Chatgpt suggested looking at the owner's manual.

Bad Sealed/not serviceable
  • a single part number for the entire drum + tub
  • “Tub Assembly, complete”
  • Outer Tub Assembly”
  • no separate bearings or seal

Good serviceable
  • “Rear Tub”
  • “Front Tub”
  • “Tub Seal”
  • bearings and seals are available separately

mattwnz
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  #3426388 19-Oct-2025 15:02
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I find front loaders a PITA to use , with bending down, and don't think they wash any better. Also when they spin they can move and vibrate the house a lot if you are on piles.  You also have to make sure the seal is dry afterwards otherwise it pools water and goes mouldy. The old F&P smartdrives were the best IMO and very reliable. The only good thing IMO about front loaders is that they fit under benches. 

Handle9
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  #3426392 19-Oct-2025 16:35
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richms:

 

noroad:

 

I've never got people buying front loading machines unless that's the only thing that fits the allocated space. Having that seal holding in the water every wash rather than the simple top loader using gravity is just a strange choice for me. My last top loader (Samsung) lasted 20 years and I'm betting the current one will as well.

 

 

Because we want to be able to actually get clothes clean without draining a shower or 2's worth of hot water in the process.

 

 

Or wrecking clothes with excessive wear.

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lego sets and other gifts (affiliate link).

gzt

gzt
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  #3426393 19-Oct-2025 16:35
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Also when they spin they can move and vibrate the house a lot if you are on piles.

I would have thought top loaders have much the the same effect when on spin cycle.

richms
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  #3426394 19-Oct-2025 16:44
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gzt:
Also when they spin they can move and vibrate the house a lot if you are on piles.

I would have thought top loaders have much the the same effect when on spin cycle.

 

They can, but they usually give up if they shake and you end up coming home to a tub of very wet clothes in it.




Richard rich.ms

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  #3426395 19-Oct-2025 16:52
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Front loaders can't self balance like top loaders and instead have a massive amount of weight built into them to stop them taking flight during spin cycles. They still vibrate and you want to have them on a strong floor.

 

If you have your machines under a bench which is very useful, then clearly you have no choice but for a FL.

 

FL are much gentler on clothes and use much less water. They coax the dirt out where TL bash it out. I've never had problems with the seals. You must keep them clean with a good wipe now and then. most of the water sits below the lip of the seal so there's little water pressure against the seal.ha

 

Long time top loader user, but have had current front loader for about 8 years. Would not consider going back. TL are a dying breed.

 

 

noroad
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  #3426399 19-Oct-2025 17:34
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Because we want to be able to actually get clothes clean without draining a shower or 2's worth of hot water in the process.

 

 

You use hot water?

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