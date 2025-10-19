kingdragonfly

In many front-loading washing machines, the design uses an outer tub (stationary) plus an inner drum (rotating).



The bearing, shaft, seal and other components between them are serviceable. You can replace bearings and seals inside tub/drum assembly.



A “sealed tub/drum” or “sealed tank” design means the outer and inner tub/drum are built as a single unit, non-serviceable.



The design is not meant to allow the bearings/seals to be replaced individually. If the bearings or seal fail the whole tub/drum assembly must be replaced.



Top loaders are not immune for planned obsolescence. Note that many top-loading machine have replaced the hidden outer tubs with less durable plastic. You can't normally see it; you can only easily see the inner drum.



The secret counter in your washing machine Bosch, Siemens series 4 & 6. How long do they last?



