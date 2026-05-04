Given your Daikin lasted 16 years I'd probably buy another one. I have three Daikin. The big ducted one is 5 years old and good now, but I had the outdoor unit replaced at one point because it was making weird noises and then the motherboard of the second was replaced as it failed, but both were warranty. The medium sized one is about 12 - 14 years old, the compressor was replaced under warranty at about 4 years old point as it was making weird noises. The small office one is 3 years old and the indoor unit was replaced under warranty because it was making weird noises, and to be honest the replacement isn't much better. So I guess reliability isn't awesome for me but the warranty is at least decent.