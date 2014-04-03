sonyxperiageek

Looks like Amazon has come up with their own media streaming box today!
Amazon Kindle TV
xpd: Doubt there will be an official local retailer...
Available in NZ ? (Without VPN etc)
Netflix - Nope
Prime Instant - Nope
Hulu Plus - Nope
WatchESPN - Nope
The Apple TV is also junk without a VPN
rp1790: Already ordered mine. Have been searching for a good box that does Netflix and Plex in one and this looks like it and it does Amazon Instant video as well (funny that).
$120NZD shipped to my shipit.com virtual US address. It's rather small so I'm picking shipping to NZ won't be so bad.
rp1790: Already ordered mine. Have been searching for a good box that does Netflix and Plex in one and this looks like it and it does Amazon Instant video as well (funny that).
$120NZD shipped to my shipit.com virtual US address. It's rather small so I'm picking shipping to NZ won't be so bad.
reven: love the name, not to be confused with "Fyre TV" :) (which is a similar thing but for porn).
freitasm: Ordered mine now...reven: love the name, not to be confused with "Fyre TV" :) (which is a similar thing but for porn).
Go on, continue...