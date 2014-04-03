Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
sonyxperiageek

#143092 3-Apr-2014 08:04
Looks like Amazon has come up with their own media streaming box today!

Amazon Kindle TV




macuser
  #1017622 3-Apr-2014 08:07
My Apple TV 3rd gen is really slow, this seems super quick.  I wonder though if there will be a NZ retailer.

xpd

  #1017632 3-Apr-2014 08:26
Doubt there will be an official local retailer...

Available in NZ ? (Without VPN etc)
Netflix - Nope
Prime Instant - Nope 
Hulu Plus - Nope
WatchESPN - Nope




macuser
  #1017636 3-Apr-2014 08:35
xpd: Doubt there will be an official local retailer...

Available in NZ ? (Without VPN etc)
Netflix - Nope
Prime Instant - Nope 
Hulu Plus - Nope
WatchESPN - Nope



The Apple TV is also junk without a VPN



old3eyes
  #1017637 3-Apr-2014 08:36
macuser:
xpd: Doubt there will be an official local retailer...

Available in NZ ? (Without VPN etc)
Netflix - Nope
Prime Instant - Nope 
Hulu Plus - Nope
WatchESPN - Nope



The Apple TV is also junk without a VPN


But at least the movies are in HD unlike Quickflix..




rp1790
  #1017647 3-Apr-2014 08:48
Already ordered mine.  Have been searching for a good box that does Netflix and Plex in one and this looks like it and it does Amazon Instant video as well (funny that).

$120NZD shipped to my shipit.com virtual US address.  It's rather small so I'm picking shipping to NZ won't be so bad.

BigMal
  #1017652 3-Apr-2014 08:53
I might grab one when I can figure out what power supply it requires, hopefully it's not limited to 110v.  Be keen to see a video of the Netflix interface too, see if it's as nice as the Roku 3.

geekiegeek
  #1017654 3-Apr-2014 08:53
basically an Apple TV with games and Amazon content instead of Apples. I think I'll stick with my ATV3 and see what Apple brings with the ATV4.



geekiegeek
  #1017655 3-Apr-2014 08:55
rp1790: Already ordered mine.  Have been searching for a good box that does Netflix and Plex in one and this looks like it and it does Amazon Instant video as well (funny that).

$120NZD shipped to my shipit.com virtual US address.  It's rather small so I'm picking shipping to NZ won't be so bad.


Apple TV can do netflix and plex, both with a nice interface IMO, pretty sure Roku can do both as well.

reven
  #1017656 3-Apr-2014 08:55
love the name, not to be confused with "Fyre TV" :) (which is a similar thing but for porn).

reven
  #1017658 3-Apr-2014 08:58
also love how the comparison chart leaves out any google tv which cost the same and do more :)

trig42
  #1017662 3-Apr-2014 09:09
Wonder if you will be able to change DNS settings on the device (Roku cannot, ATV3 can).

I am looking at another device for our place, ATV3 is great at the moment, this could be a goer for the bedroom. Having said that, lets see what Apple does for the next ATV - these little devices are popping up all over the place now, Apple has been in the game for a while, just not all that seriously - if they devoted some energy to it, they could make a kick-ass device.

nickb800
  #1017667 3-Apr-2014 09:20
rp1790: Already ordered mine.  Have been searching for a good box that does Netflix and Plex in one and this looks like it and it does Amazon Instant video as well (funny that).

$120NZD shipped to my shipit.com virtual US address.  It's rather small so I'm picking shipping to NZ won't be so bad.


I wouldn't hold your breath. Amazon are known for shipping in ridiculously over-sized boxes with air bag packaging

freitasm
  #1017730 3-Apr-2014 10:51
Ordered mine now...

reven: love the name, not to be confused with "Fyre TV" :) (which is a similar thing but for porn).


 

Go on, continue...




reven
  #1017735 3-Apr-2014 10:56
freitasm: Ordered mine now...

reven: love the name, not to be confused with "Fyre TV" :) (which is a similar thing but for porn).


 

Go on, continue...

 



just another STB/netflix service I stumbled upon while checking out google tvs.  engadget or someone said samsung tvs wouldnt allow an adult service like Fyre TV on their platform but it was available on google tv and roku.

turns out its basically a "netflix for porn", and runs on a few device and they have their own STB.  prices seem quite expensive though, you pay per studio.  but i guess their market is a lot smaller than netflix.

garvani
  #1017743 3-Apr-2014 11:08
I am very interested in this device, ive just cancelled my preorder on another streaming device (which is over a month late). Can't wait to see what the XDA community do, they have hacked the Fire tab's reasonably fast and installed custom firmware. I want to install XBMC on this, and with a usb connector it would be perfect.
Now the dilemma - Youshop or shipit.to.. opinions?

