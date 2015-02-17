Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73850 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#165677 17-Feb-2015 07:52
Below is a list of LEGAL music streaming options in New Zealand. Some are free, free with adverts, others require registration and some are paid content. (or a mix).

Note that these are LEGAL options only. If you have suggestions please send me a PM. Note that just because a site charges for content doesn't automatically make it legal. Also not listed are legal sites that enable geo-restrictions.

Pick your choice from this list of music services available in New Zealand, and be legal:

 

LAST UPDATE: 8 October 2021




freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73850 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2353776 15-Nov-2019 10:32
Removed a load of retired services.




freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73850 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2353779 15-Nov-2019 10:56
Added a couple of FM streaming stations.




freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73850 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2692356 13-Apr-2021 22:14
Added Qobuz, a French service that launched in New Zealand with a collection of more than 50 million tracks in HD.




Earbanean
581 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2692444 14-Apr-2021 09:15
SoundCloud?

Item
1523 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2692595 14-Apr-2021 12:28
freitasm:

 

Added Qobuz, a French service that launched in New Zealand with a collection of more than 50 million tracks in HD.

 

 

 

 

Good catch - I missed that one!

 

I have been using a VPN to circumvent Geoblocks and purchase digital albums from Qobuzz for a while now as they have a great selection, so great that I can now do this "naked" so to speak...




freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73850 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2720439 7-Jun-2021 23:31
Added Radio Paradise.




openmedia
2745 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2720609 8-Jun-2021 10:49
freitasm:

 

Added Radio Paradise.

 

 

Love Radio Paradise. I usually make a donation each year to help their funding.




freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73850 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2809587 8-Nov-2021 20:37
Added Chosic.




