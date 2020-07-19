I couldn't find a dedicated thread for the discussion of NZ iTunes Movies (video quality, audio quality, movie deals, etc.) so, hopefully I may get a few members to comment in this thread.

I have been slowly moving toward streaming movies on my Apple TV 4K. Reasons being: quality has improved (a lot) and many titles are in Dolby Vision/HDR10/Dolby Atmos. New titles are far cheaper than buying discs (I don't need the Blu-ray included in most 4K releases) and I can't wait to see which movies are on "special" every Friday, many at only $4.99 each. Also, its just so much easier to buy a movie on iTunes (you can watch it immediately after ordering). Rentals can be had for as little as 99 cents.

I bought and watched Call of the Wild, starring Harrison Ford a couple of weeks ago, and the video and audio quality was superb. Without doing a side by side comparison, it would be hard to tell any difference from disc.

There will always be the detractors, and the usual complaints like; "you never actually own the movie", "disc quality is always better than streaming" and many other reasons. But personally, I believe that streaming is the future of home entertainment, and disc media will become a niche market in the years ahead. I still buy discs, but very few and far between.

If you spot a bargain on iTunes, or something impresses you (video, audio), let us know about it.

So, what are your thoughts? are you a streamer or a physical media collector?