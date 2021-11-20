Now that Disney+ has been available in NZ for some time, what are your thoughts on the service? Has anyone signed up to SKY Broadband and received a free 12 month subscription?

I just signed up for $1.99 for my first month. Not sure if I'll keep it after that. I have watched Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which I really enjoyed.

The 13 Marvel titles now available in IMAX Enhanced format is a nice addition. Unfortunately, only three of them are in the IMAX scope for the length of the movie. (Shang-Chi, Infinity War and Endgame). The rest have selected scenes stretching out to the IMAX scope. The IMAX scope is 1.90:1, which almost fills the screen. Just a couple of thin black bars at the top and bottom of the screen. I love the format, and I hope that we will get many more titles IMAX Enhanced.

None of the Marvel movies that Disney have released on disc are in the IMAX format (not even selected scenes), so it seems like Disney are definitely trying to lure Physical Media users to their streaming service, by adding streaming only options like IMAX.