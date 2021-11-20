Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Disney+ Streaming Service
Movieman

694 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#290567 20-Nov-2021 11:47
Now that Disney+ has been available in NZ for some time, what are your thoughts on the service? Has anyone signed up to SKY Broadband and received a free 12 month subscription?

 

I just signed up for $1.99 for my first month. Not sure if I'll keep it after that. I have watched Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which I really enjoyed. 

 

The 13 Marvel titles now available in IMAX Enhanced format is a nice addition. Unfortunately, only three of them are in the IMAX scope for the length of the movie. (Shang-Chi, Infinity War and Endgame). The rest have selected scenes stretching out to the IMAX scope. The IMAX scope is 1.90:1, which almost fills the screen. Just a couple of thin black bars at the top and bottom of the screen. I love the format, and I hope that we will get many more titles IMAX Enhanced.

 

None of the Marvel movies that Disney have released on disc are in the IMAX format (not even selected scenes), so it seems like Disney are definitely trying to lure Physical Media users to their streaming service, by adding streaming only options like IMAX.




MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K (6th Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2021 Sony 75" X95J LCD TV - Apple TV 4K (5th Gen) - Sky TV (With Sport) - TECH: iPad Pro (2017) - iPhone 8 Plus - Apple Watch SE - Air Pods 2 - Airpods Max - SKY Speedy Wifi

SirHumphreyAppleby
1993 posts

Uber Geek


  #2816078 20-Nov-2021 11:57
Streaming services don't interest me, but since you mentioned Marvel, I have to ask. Is Howard The Duck on Disney+?

 

The new UHD Blu-ray (US release) is the best I've ever seen the film look.

Spyware
3009 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2816083 20-Nov-2021 12:06
Sadly Howard the Duck isn't available.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6382 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2816090 20-Nov-2021 12:15
We don't have Disney but I'm very aware that Peter Jackson's mini-series The Beatles: Get Back premiers there next week - three two-hour episodes created from 60 hours of never-seen-before 50-year-old film, with remastered video and audio.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



Movieman

694 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2816091 20-Nov-2021 12:24
eracode:

 

We don't have Disney but I'm very aware that Peter Jackson's mini-series The Beatles: Get Back premiers there next week - three two-hour episodes created from 60 hours of never-seen-before 50-year-old film, with remastered video and audio.

 

 

I will def. be watching that. I am (was) a massive Beatles fan




MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K (6th Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2021 Sony 75" X95J LCD TV - Apple TV 4K (5th Gen) - Sky TV (With Sport) - TECH: iPad Pro (2017) - iPhone 8 Plus - Apple Watch SE - Air Pods 2 - Airpods Max - SKY Speedy Wifi

rugrat
2745 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2816145 20-Nov-2021 15:53
I’m really enjoying Disney +. The first year was a bit sad, they only brought out one new program interested in, so I let my subscription lapse. 

 

When they added Star that was a game changer, finally some older age content. I signed up for year before price rise so got it for $99 instead of $130 (or close to)

 

They seem to be drip feeding some shows, as some old content shows up from time to time e.g The Doll House, which wasn’t playing any other service so don’t believe rights issue.

 

All nine seasons of American Horror story are there now to, that’ll take me a while to get through.

 

Also having block buster movies available as part of the service around after two months release is nice, I don’t pay $40, for Premier release, happy to wait two months.

 

Free Guy was a fun movie that came available straight away.

jonathan18
6221 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2816374 21-Nov-2021 06:24
Like rugrat, I purchased the annual sub just before the price increase/launch of Star and we’ve used it heaps, especially stuff we watch with our kids. I’ve been pleasantly surprised at how quickly new content like Disney or Marvel movies have arrived on the platform. 

 

Very likely to renew the annual sub in a couple of months, so would put it now in the same category as Netflix (a default all-the-time SVOD) whereas I really doubt we get value for money from and would actually pay for the others we have at the moment (Apple, Prime).

openmedia
2792 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2816401 21-Nov-2021 08:28
We got it for Loki plus Only Murders in the Building.

 

Watched a couple of movies including Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise, and I'm currently waiting for the Beatles Doco.

 

Might keep going for Boba Fett, but considering a switch to Amazon Prime for a bit for Expanse an hopefully the new Season of The Boys.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.



loceff13
922 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2816556 21-Nov-2021 13:44
I was surprised how poor the movie navigation was and the lack of categories on the desktop site. 

ARIKIP
169 posts

Master Geek


  #2817292 22-Nov-2021 21:12
I have had Disney+ since its first day. My main reasoning was access to all the Star Wars films in 4K Dolby Vision,in particular Star Wars ie episode IV. I have been very happy with it and its content. Star Wars,Marvel and older Disney Stuff i grew up with as a Kid,such as eg Apple Dumpling Gang,The Computer wore tennis shoes etc. Nostalgia rules. With the Addition of the Star Channel giving us access to some Fox/Touchstone Pictures films,this made it even better value. They probably doubled what was available by adding Star. Quality wise,very happy. I usually pay for a years subscription but even with the price increase recently its still good value.  

RogerMellie
185 posts

Master Geek


  #2818673 24-Nov-2021 17:48
I would echo all of rugrat, jonathan18 and ARIKIP's comments above.

 

 

 

Also don't miss checking out 'Dopesick' which came out in mid October. It's an 8 episode series covering Purdue Pharma's pushing of opiates/Oxycontin to the US market since the mids '90s.

 

(only 3 episodes released so far)

Movieman

694 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2825423 6-Dec-2021 23:57
Watched the first two episodes of The Beatles - Get Back documentary.

 

Peter Jackson has done a fantastic job of putting this together, As a long time Beatles fan, it is a wee gem.




MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K (6th Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2021 Sony 75" X95J LCD TV - Apple TV 4K (5th Gen) - Sky TV (With Sport) - TECH: iPad Pro (2017) - iPhone 8 Plus - Apple Watch SE - Air Pods 2 - Airpods Max - SKY Speedy Wifi

Movieman

694 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2867405 13-Feb-2022 11:15
Coming to Disney+ on March 2nd

 

 

Also posted in NZ iTunes Store thread.




MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K (6th Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2021 Sony 75" X95J LCD TV - Apple TV 4K (5th Gen) - Sky TV (With Sport) - TECH: iPad Pro (2017) - iPhone 8 Plus - Apple Watch SE - Air Pods 2 - Airpods Max - SKY Speedy Wifi

Oblivian
6674 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2867409 13-Feb-2022 11:30
So the contract on iron fist, Jessica jones, luke cage, punisher and the other Netflix made but licence stuff just lapsed (cancellation/end of series +2yrs)

It means disney can now make shows with the same characters (they were locked out because Netflix made them) or move the platform

As such they're all being pulled from netflix feb 28

So it remains what is to happen to the darker side of marvel. Might get more seasons. Might end up on D+, might get scraped.

Fragmentation is a PITA.

rugrat
2745 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2867465 13-Feb-2022 13:12
I hope they do go to Disney+, will be more value. I unsubscribed from Netflix with their latest price increase and on top of that they are losing content. They send me about two to three emails a week pushing for their $12.99 plan but that is only SD. They might bring out more original content then others, but most of it I find rubbish.

 

My Disney sub is coming up for renewal and I will carry it on. $11 a month approx on annual, and that’s for full quality. If they get the marvel ones that Netflix has I’ll be very happy. Disney is weaker on new movies then Netflix, but I get my third party movie mix from cheap ones on Apple TV, 4K also most times.

 

I’m also waiting on the new season of Orville. Looks like June for Hulu so hoping around same period for Disney plus here.

tieke
556 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2867733 13-Feb-2022 16:03
Oblivian: So the contract on iron fist, Jessica jones, luke cage, punisher and the other Netflix made but licence stuff just lapsed (cancellation/end of series +2yrs)

It means disney can now make shows with the same characters (they were locked out because Netflix made them) or move the platform

As such they're all being pulled from netflix feb 28

So it remains what is to happen to the darker side of marvel. Might get more seasons. Might end up on D+, might get scraped.

Fragmentation is a PITA.

 

Speaking of the fate of non-standard Marvel fare, I was pleased that Hit Monkey has now appeared on D+, as it was hard to recommend it to friends when it was only available on Hulu. Definitely doesn't quite fit Disney's more kid-friendly Marvel versions, but it was obviously made by people who loved what they were doing and I hope it gets a second series somehow.

 1 | 2
