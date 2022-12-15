quickymart

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/spark-said-to-be-ready-to-offload-spark-sport-tvnz-probable-buyer/5YMCWYYQQZBTNLFGDJ7CUV4ZFY/ (paywalled)
Apparently Spark are in talks with TVNZ. I'm honestly surprised Spark held on for as long as they have.
Its a logical step for TVNZ,
Although I'm not sure how a commercial pay offering fits in with the Government's plan for a merged public service broadcaster.?