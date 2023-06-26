Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
TVNZ+ Blocking new live streaming on Samsug TVs
Gollam

27 posts

Geek


#306074 26-Jun-2023 09:05


Hi

 

Just received an email from TVNZ stating that they will block the new and existing Live streaming on my Samsung Smart TV as being "not compatible with these changes" due to some legal requirements?

 

Just wanted to get some feedback from others who maybe in the same position.

 

I do believe that this is an unfair stance to adopt, especially from a government owned company, providing free TV coverage to the people of New Zealand.
They are now forcing me to buy a new TV if I wish to continue to use these live services. 

 

What do you think?

 

Next stage in making TVNZ+ a paid service??

 

Cheers
Golom

robjg63
3743 posts

Uber Geek


  #3094935 26-Jun-2023 09:23


Perhaps you can pop a screenshot of exactly what the message says?

 

How old is your TV?




gehenna
7727 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3094936 26-Jun-2023 09:23


Probably content license conflicts with Samsung's inbuilt streaming TV service.  Or technical limitations they don't want to support anymore.  Get a streaming box if you want a consistently supported experience.

wellygary
7214 posts

Uber Geek


  #3094943 26-Jun-2023 09:31


Gollam:

 

Hi

 

Just received an email from TVNZ stating that they will block the new and existing Live streaming on my Samsung Smart TV as being "not compatible with these changes" due to some legal requirements?

 

Just wanted to get some feedback from others who maybe in the same position.

 

I do believe that this is an unfair stance to adopt, especially from a government owned company, providing free TV coverage to the people of New Zealand.

 

 

 

Whether TVNZ is government owned or not will have no impact of the End use rights restrictions that are imposed by international content providers, 

 

Sure you might be able to argue there is a responsibility to provide you with government (NZ On Air) funded content, such as the News and 7 Days or the Casketeers 

 

But you're out of luck when it comes to other commercial stuff from the "rest of the world"



Gollam

27 posts

Geek


  #3094950 26-Jun-2023 09:36


Hi, have added screen shot of received email

 

Senecio
1964 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3094955 26-Jun-2023 09:42


So your TV is 7+yrs old. Just buy an Apple TV or alternative Google TV streaming box. You don't need to buy a new TV. 

robjg63
3743 posts

Uber Geek


  #3094967 26-Jun-2023 10:23


No conspiracy or 'legal problems' - Just the TV not able to support the required streaming software anymore.

 

One of these https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/amazon-fire-tv-stick-4k-max/N215150.html at $59 will sort all your problems and likely give you access to more apps than you currently have access to.




RunningMan
7578 posts

Uber Geek


  #3094974 26-Jun-2023 10:43


Purple text is easy to read on a purple background isn't it TVNZ /s



djtOtago
938 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3095020 26-Jun-2023 10:53


Background is a light purple in my email.

skewt
694 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3095024 26-Jun-2023 11:20


Sounds like they will be using the same requirements and back-end as Spark Sport

 

 

 

I can use TVNZ+ but I can’t stream any sport. There’s a message saying it’s not available on my device. What’s going on?

 

Sport on TVNZ+ has required the introduction of new streaming tools, including technology that protects streams from illegally being copied - a requirement in our content rights agreements. Unfortunately, Samsung 2015/16 are not compatible with these changes and so live sport streaming and replays will not be available on these devices. Sports streaming is not currently available on LG 2017 and PS4, but we are working on these end points and sport may be available in the near future on these devices. Video-on-demand content like highlights will still be available on all devices where TVNZ+ is available.

 

From https://helptvnz.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/19887048235033-Technical-FAQs

 

 

deadlyllama
1205 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3095029 26-Jun-2023 11:39


This was always going to be the problem with smart TVs.  You've got an appliance that traditionally lasts for a long time (TV) married to a device that goes obsolete quickly (equivalent of a tablet/etc).  At least you can buy an Android/Apple STB rather than a new TV!  Top tip, find a friend or relative who bought a smart TV and doesn't want their STB anymore :)

Mrcutiepatootie
17 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3095034 26-Jun-2023 12:01


deadlyllama:

 

This was always going to be the problem with smart TVs.  You've got an appliance that traditionally lasts for a long time (TV) married to a device that goes obsolete quickly (equivalent of a tablet/etc).  At least you can buy an Android/Apple STB rather than a new TV!  Top tip, find a friend or relative who bought a smart TV and doesn't want their STB anymore :)

 

 

Lol, funny how we always come to a full circle with technology. If it ain't broke don't fix it I guess.

davidcole
5751 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3095049 26-Jun-2023 12:46


Annual reminder that smart  tvs are not.....especially if they get out to + 2 years old and you expect (and deserve) support.   Stick with a media player....at least you can change that every year if you wish.

 

 




openmedia
2937 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3095060 26-Jun-2023 13:18


Wondering if this have an impact on the current TVNZ live stream which we can access with VLC / Kodi etc. If they require Widevine for live streams things will get difficult.




skewt
694 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3095064 26-Jun-2023 13:48


Not surprised to get the same email regarding older LG Devices..

 

 

 

Gollam

27 posts

Geek


  #3095068 26-Jun-2023 13:59


openmedia:

 

Wondering if this have an impact on the current TVNZ live stream which we can access with VLC / Kodi etc. If they require Widevine for live streams things will get difficult.

 

 

 

 

They did say that they are making a lot of changes "under the hood" so .... maybe

