Hi

Just received an email from TVNZ stating that they will block the new and existing Live streaming on my Samsung Smart TV as being "not compatible with these changes" due to some legal requirements?

Just wanted to get some feedback from others who maybe in the same position.

I do believe that this is an unfair stance to adopt, especially from a government owned company, providing free TV coverage to the people of New Zealand.

They are now forcing me to buy a new TV if I wish to continue to use these live services.

What do you think?

Next stage in making TVNZ+ a paid service??

Cheers

Golom