With the end of Fair Go there is absolutely nothing remaining on New Zealand TV that has any value or interest for me. Even the 'news' is too dumbed down to bother with. I already stream most of my content. Now I will stream all of it. The only thing still lingering that is worth bothering to glance at is the Repair Shop and that I can easily get (without the commercials) on-line.

The decision of TVNZ to eat its babies is unfathomable to me. The only worthwhile shows they still had have all been eviscerated, supposedly for financial reasons. They could have easily been paid for by emptying a dozen 'reality' rubbish bins.

For the record, I am elderly, supposedly TVNZ's only remaining audience segment. What a lame, pathetic, hopeless excuse for a television service we have here in New Zealand!