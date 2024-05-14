Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOnline streaming servicesGood riddance TVNZ
Rikkitic

Awrrr
18690 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#312748 14-May-2024 11:18
Send private message

With the end of Fair Go there is absolutely nothing remaining on New Zealand TV that has any value or interest for me. Even the 'news' is too dumbed down to bother with. I already stream most of my content. Now I will stream all of it. The only thing still lingering that is worth bothering to glance at is the Repair Shop and that I can easily get (without the commercials) on-line.

 

The decision of TVNZ to eat its babies is unfathomable to me. The only worthwhile shows they still had have all been eviscerated, supposedly for financial reasons. They could have easily been paid for by emptying a dozen 'reality' rubbish bins. 

 

For the record, I am elderly, supposedly TVNZ's only remaining audience segment. What a lame, pathetic, hopeless excuse for a television service we have here in New Zealand!

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6
Chills
172 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3230201 14-May-2024 11:21
Send private message

Wouldn't be surprised if all New Zealand TV services eventually get washed away nor would I care. I haven't watched a scheduled TV program since early 2000s, now I spend my time on streaming platforms and Youtube. 



johno1234
2863 posts

Uber Geek


  #3230205 14-May-2024 11:26
Send private message

The TVNZ news is awful. Newshub was worse and I am certain that the incoming Stuff produced "news" on TV3 will be the worst of the lot.

 

It is a real shame that we can't have a mainstream media news bulletin that is simply current events reported, without the theatre, without the presenters making themselves part of the news, without the explainers, without the editorialising. Just. The. News.

 

The olden day news was as dry as a bone. Phillip Sherry delivering it impeccably. 

Ge0rge
2067 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3230206 14-May-2024 11:28
Send private message

Country Calendar - that's all that's left on there for me now.



johno1234
2863 posts

Uber Geek


  #3230212 14-May-2024 11:34
Send private message

Ge0rge: Country Calendar - that's all that's left on there for me now.

 

Thank you - yes! It is still a cracker and I suspect is good enough to attract ratings and advertising revenue to keep itself going. I hope so. The story on Mason Brothers honey the other night was a classic kiwi story.

 

 

Mehrts
1070 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3230219 14-May-2024 11:44
Send private message

But think of the older people that can't/won't do online streaming services... 

 

/s

reven
3745 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3230221 14-May-2024 11:47
Send private message

The only people I know who still watch TV OTA are my 65+ yo parents.   I haven't watched TV in .... really since... mid 2000s I guess.   I did the PVR thing back in the day and would record some stuff, use comskip to remove the commercials.  But started experimenting with hulu/netflix 15 years ago. 

 

My parents do watch Netflix etc (my 65 yo mum way more than my 77 yo dad).   But they always have trackside on and watch those silly game shows like the chase (if that's still going).   TV in NZ Just has always been pretty crap TBH. I can think of 2 great shows(outrageous fortune and westside) , and one ok show (almight johnsons).  the rest... yeah nah. crap.

 

I don't know anyone who watches tvnz/tv3 on demand or whatever they have.

 

Its all youtube/disney+/netflix.

 

I too not sure how long FTA tv will last, its totally a dying format.   And its not a format that can directly translate to streaming.   You could do a news youtube show for instances, but that's a show.  how to you transfer a network?   You cant? (or at least the audience just isn't there).  

 

I can see stuff making sense with the news, its would just  be a broadcast service for them, but they will rebroadcast/chop up onto their website/youtube, so that does make sense.  fair go... maybe something similar?

 

 

 

Now youtubes getting a bit greedy with their ads, I'm watching less youtube.   60 sec ads are just too long and Ill just go watch a different platform.

johno1234
2863 posts

Uber Geek


  #3230223 14-May-2024 11:48
Send private message

Reven is an xmltv legend - I can attest to that!

 

 

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
reven
3745 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3230224 14-May-2024 11:53
Send private message

xmlTVNZ, ah the good old days.   that fall apart in may 2010 when skys lawyers sent a letter to me (I remember the date as it was a month before I was getting married).   but it was the end of the line anyway.  was silly timing on their part.  all that data was then on the freeview feeds and the medium was dying.   

 

NZ tv only had 4 channels really, we barely got any good shows, the shows we did were often 3 or 4 years behind.  

 

I don't even have a connected aerial in my house.  ripped it out during a renovation.   

Rikkitic

Awrrr
18690 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3230229 14-May-2024 12:07
Send private message

reven:

 

xmlTVNZ, ah the good old days.   that fall apart in may 2010 when skys lawyers sent a letter to me (I remember the date as it was a month before I was getting married).   but it was the end of the line anyway.  was silly timing on their part.  all that data was then on the freeview feeds and the medium was dying.   

 

NZ tv only had 4 channels really, we barely got any good shows, the shows we did were often 3 or 4 years behind.  

 

I don't even have a connected aerial in my house.  ripped it out during a renovation.   

 

 

I used to get most stuff off satellite. I put up an aerial when TVNZ and TV3 started broadcasting some programming in 5.1. Then I discovered IPTV and the wind twisted my aerial around. I still keep satellite as backup.  

 

I don't subscribe to any paid services as I have found I just don't make enough use of them. All my streaming is overseas FTA. That is more than enough content to keep me occupied. For NZ news I reluctantly rely on RNZ and Newshub.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Lias
5599 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3230247 14-May-2024 12:51
Send private message

The sooner all taxpayer funded tv/radio is killed off the better. It made sense 50 years ago, now it's just a waste of my money.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.

muppet
2582 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3230250 14-May-2024 13:07
Send private message

YEAH!

MyFriendAutism
320 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3230382 14-May-2024 15:44
Send private message

Ge0rge: Country Calendar - that's all that's left on there for me now.

 

If only they'd bring back "A Dog Show" too 😁

jonathan18
7413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3230385 14-May-2024 15:52
Send private message

Lias:

The sooner all taxpayer funded tv/radio is killed off the better. It made sense 50 years ago, now it's just a waste of my money.



Where’s the ‘thumbs down’ when you need it?!

Fog

Fog
372 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3230403 14-May-2024 16:09
Send private message

Ge0rge: Country Calendar - that's all that's left on there for me now.
Me also. Totally agree with you.

openmedia
3339 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3230417 14-May-2024 16:12
Send private message

Lias:

 

The sooner all taxpayer funded tv/radio is killed off the better. It made sense 50 years ago, now it's just a waste of my money.

 

 

So you'd be happy to only watch US centric shows produced by multi-nationals?

 

Personally I think we need to double down on TVNZ/RNZ to have a true PBS model more like ABC or BBC. We need local stories. NZ On Air is a big help, for example Dark Matter on Sky Open, but we need local news and current affairs coverage.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 