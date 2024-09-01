Been using it for some years via VPN(Surfshark). Read a few references recently to it no longer being available o/side the UK. Thought that meant without VPN but find I can't either. Wassup?
Can it recognize VPN use? Any way around this?
Over time BBC likely recognises shared IPs acting as a proxy / VPN and blocks them.
Working for me with a DNS unblocker. I'm not going to name names because I think there's a rule against it.
Works fine on DNS proxy. No difference from before.
I have now successfully accessed bbciplayer using Googletv with the 2 relevant apps.(iplayer and Surfshark vpn). Streaming is a bit slow so I thought to compare with C4 (UK) which I usually watch via Chrome browser.
I got a message that its geoblocked which is what happens when I try to access BBC via Chrome browser. I want to check download speed because I recently switched my OneNZ plan to FibreStarter ($36 pm cheaper than the plan they wanted to switch me over to).. Haven't noticed any worsening of service until today's "success" with BBC iplayer which definitely was verging on the unwatchable.
Working for me using DNS4ME.
When I watch Channel 4 using Apple TV, I have to set the time zone to London in the settings.