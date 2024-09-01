Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
BBC iplayer not available.
Moahunter

#315951 1-Sep-2024 18:03
Been using it for some years via VPN(Surfshark). Read a few references recently to it no longer being available o/side the UK. Thought that meant without VPN but find I can't either. Wassup?

 

Can it recognize VPN use? Any way around this?

timmmay
  #3277920 1-Sep-2024 18:20
Over time BBC likely recognises shared IPs acting as a proxy / VPN and blocks them.

 
 
 
 

Behodar
  #3277921 1-Sep-2024 18:22
Working for me with a DNS unblocker. I'm not going to name names because I think there's a rule against it.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #3277922 1-Sep-2024 18:22
Shouldn’t this be in the private Unblocking Services Discussion forum?




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



Rikkitic
Awrrr
  #3277926 1-Sep-2024 18:59
Works fine on DNS proxy. No difference from before.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Zigg
  #3277938 1-Sep-2024 20:24
Fine for me Roku/PrivateVPN. U (formerly UK TV play) on the other hand hasn't worked since they rebranded.

Moahunter

  #3310997 20-Nov-2024 15:45
I have now successfully accessed bbciplayer using Googletv with the 2 relevant apps.(iplayer and Surfshark vpn). Streaming is a bit slow so I thought to compare with C4 (UK) which I usually watch via Chrome browser.

 

I got a message that its geoblocked which is what happens when I try to access BBC via Chrome browser. I want to check download speed because I recently switched my OneNZ plan to FibreStarter ($36 pm cheaper than the plan they wanted to switch me over to).. Haven't noticed any worsening of service until today's "success" with BBC iplayer which definitely was verging on the unwatchable.

MyFriendAutism
  #3311019 20-Nov-2024 16:13
Working for me using DNS4ME.



Caketiger
  #3311250 21-Nov-2024 08:57
When I watch Channel 4 using Apple TV, I have to set the time zone to London in the settings. 

