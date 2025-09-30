After years of speculation and even promises from Spotify themselves, I just happened to stumble across an on-line article that Spotify has rolled out Lossless audio. And unlike the rumours earlier this year this is available to Spotify Premium subscribers at no additional charge.
After all these years I'm surprised they haven't made more of a song and dance about this? Perhaps its more a soft roll out at this stage. If you're using Spotify you might want to go and check your quality settings to see if Lossless is available for you. I've just enabled it for downloads over wifi and wifi streaming (I've left celular streaming as 320kb/sec to reduce data usage). Will see if I notice a difference on my commute home via CarPlay.