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ForumsOnline streaming servicesSpotify Lossless - Finally!
Senecio

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#322856 30-Sep-2025 13:29
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After years of speculation and even promises from Spotify themselves, I just happened to stumble across an on-line article that Spotify has rolled out Lossless audio. And unlike the rumours earlier this year this is available to Spotify Premium subscribers at no additional charge.

 

Spotify Lossless - WhatHiFi

 

Spotify Lossless - Engadget

 

After all these years I'm surprised they haven't made more of a song and dance about this? Perhaps its more a soft roll out at this stage. If you're using Spotify you might want to go and check your quality settings to see if Lossless is available for you. I've just enabled it for downloads over wifi and wifi streaming (I've left celular streaming as 320kb/sec to reduce data usage). Will see if I notice a difference on my commute home via CarPlay.

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gehenna
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  #3420027 30-Sep-2025 13:49
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Wired CarPlay?



freitasm
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  #3420028 30-Sep-2025 13:51
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I deleted all my downloads last week, changed the settings and downloaded everything again.

 

The phone got very hot, very quickly, as it went through the download of a couple thousand tracks.




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Senecio

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  #3420029 30-Sep-2025 13:53
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gehenna:

 

Wired CarPlay?

 

 

Yes, my car doesn't support wireless CarPlay.



Senecio

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  #3420030 30-Sep-2025 13:56
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My phone just finished re-downloading my playlists. No issues with overheating but I only have ~10 playlists that I have downloaded (probably 800-1000 songs). My phone storage usage did go from ~2GB to almost 15GB

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  #3420031 30-Sep-2025 13:57
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My collection is using 60GB at the moment, with the new format.




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  #3420033 30-Sep-2025 14:17
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Thanks for reminding me to turn it on on my computer. Don't think I will be sacrificing the storage on my phone for it. 




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  #3420083 30-Sep-2025 16:53
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Give me back my 128k mp3s!!




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  #3420109 30-Sep-2025 19:34
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Have been reading a few Reddit threads on this topic and it only means the format you're receiving is lossless, not that the original input from the artist was equal to the task. I'm sure mainstream tracks will be genuine.

 

 

 

Still nice it's been added at no additional cost, unlike YouTube Premium that's gone crazy now at $39 for a family plan with only high res YouTube Music.

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  #3420112 30-Sep-2025 19:52
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still hasn't shown up for me.  I was about to cancel and just use Apple Music (but I do like Spotify connect).  Have been using both this year but that's getting a bit expensive.   I will say that Apple One at $39 for music, tv and arcade is better value than Spotify premium (family) at $29

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  #3420114 30-Sep-2025 20:03
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I wonder if Spotify has any smarts about what file they stream to you? E.g. if you're using Bluetooth headphones it streams at a lower bitrate than if you're using wired headphones.

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  #3420118 30-Sep-2025 21:25
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Wow, it really has happened.

 

 

 

Not seeing this option in the Linux client.

 




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  #3420201 1-Oct-2025 09:49
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Senecio:

 

Will see if I notice a difference on my commute home via CarPlay.

 

 

In a car? Good luck.

 

Reminds me of my brother-in-law spending a small fortune on hifi despite working for years with noisy power tools and no hearing protection.

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  #3421546 4-Oct-2025 13:40
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new to spotify and the lossless is very impressive compared to youtube music

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  #3421572 4-Oct-2025 15:49
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insane:

 

Still nice it's been added at no additional cost, unlike YouTube Premium that's gone crazy now at $39 for a family plan with only high res YouTube Music.

 

 

High res? I don't get anything like that from youtube, just transcoded lossy slop that is well worse than spotify lossy on the normal setting. Its unlistenable to me.




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  #3421581 4-Oct-2025 17:00
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richms:

 

insane:

 

Still nice it's been added at no additional cost, unlike YouTube Premium that's gone crazy now at $39 for a family plan with only high res YouTube Music.

 

 

High res? I don't get anything like that from youtube, just transcoded lossy slop that is well worse than spotify lossy on the normal setting. Its unlistenable to me.

 

 

 

 

YouTube Music with Premium is supposed to be 256k, so they say... 

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