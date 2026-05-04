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ForumsOnline streaming servicesTVNZ FIFA World Cup 2026 Event Pass streaming
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#324610 4-May-2026 08:35
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Press release:

 

 

TVNZ+ Event Passes for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ are now available for purchase for $44.95

 

TVNZ today unveils its first paid streaming product: the TVNZ+ Event Pass for the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

 

The arrival of the TVNZ+ Event Pass marks a defining moment for TVNZ as the business evolves to a digitally led media company.

 

TVNZ's Chief Executive Jodi O'Donnell says, "Delivering our first paid product is something we are incredibly proud of. We are expanding our offering to give viewers more choice and control over how they watch the content they love with us.

 

"Free-to-air, ad-funded content remains at the heart of what we do. But the TVNZ+ Event Pass lets us go further, broadening what content we can bring audiences and creates a new revenue stream for TVNZ. This is so we can keep investing in world-class content for New Zealanders to enjoy and ensure TVNZ remains relevant for the future."

 

With the launch of TVNZ+ Event Passes, comes more access to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ for fans than ever before.

 

For $44.95, football fans will be able to watch the biggest sporting event in the world, with comprehensive access to all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches live and on demand, plus exclusive clips and highlights. Last month, TVNZ launched its new digital streaming platform, and Kiwis can expect a world-class viewing experience.

 

Melodie Robinson, Head of Sports, Events & Partnerships, says, "We're stoked to be bringing the FIFA World Cup 2026™ to Aotearoa with the TVNZ+ Event Pass. This year's tournament is huge – with more games, more teams and more excitement – and Kiwis who purchase a pass won't miss a moment.

 

"There's also plenty to watch on free-to-air for viewers who want to follow the All Whites or catch some of the big matches too. We want all Kiwis to be able to get in on the action. The breadth of our coverage gives viewers maximum choice and we're really proud to be the home of the FIFA World Cup 2026™."

 

A TVNZ+ Event Pass for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ can be purchased at tvnz.co.nz/passes 

 




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Handsomedan
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  #3487219 4-May-2026 08:37
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As a football fan, $45 for ~6 weeks of live and on-demand football is pretty good value. 




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  #3487222 4-May-2026 08:39
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Here's the schedule: https://helptvnz.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/52944017488153-FIFA-World-Cup-2026-schedule 




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  #3487223 4-May-2026 08:45
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Before the question: 1080p only, no 4K.




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  #3487224 4-May-2026 08:51
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Best they sort out all the bugs before then.

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  #3487233 4-May-2026 09:08
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Just wish I had the spare cash for a new larger telly for this! 
Last TV purchase was three WC's ago! 




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  #3487245 4-May-2026 09:55
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Excellent price. Was expecting more like 3-4 times that. Hopefully it all works and doesn't just crash under the demand.

 
 
 
 

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  #3487251 4-May-2026 10:06
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invisibleman18:

 

Excellent price. Was expecting more like 3-4 times that. Hopefully it all works and doesn't just crash under the demand.

 


Based on the recent issues, I'm concerned about that myself. 




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  #3487256 4-May-2026 10:18
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Handsomedan:

 

invisibleman18:

 

Excellent price. Was expecting more like 3-4 times that. Hopefully it all works and doesn't just crash under the demand.

 


Based on the recent issues, I'm concerned about that myself. 

 

 

Yeah. 

 

At this relatively low price I'll still pay for the legal one to guarantee access - nothing worse than sitting down to watch say a semi final and the VPN or DNS fails which I've had happen when trying to watch major events. And given the times I'll sometimes be watching at work where I can't always get a VPN to work. I've got BBC, ITV and SBS Australia all set up too which will all have it free so should be covered if TVNZ doesn't work.

 

 

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