Forums Health and fitness Urgent food warning and advice requested
Rikkitic

Awrrr
16112 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#265673 4-Feb-2020 19:40
I was just about to start preparing our supper and was rummaging in the cupboard. As I moved a tin of beans, it suddenly exploded with an enormous bang that temporarily deafened me. After a few moments, I went back to see what had happened. Suddenly a second tin exploded with no warning. I may have touched it, but not in any forceful manner. A third tin also went. 

 

We live in an old farmhouse without air-conditioning and it has been very warm in this weather, but nothing that should be causing this kind of effect. The temperature in the cupboard may be around the mid-thirties, but no higher than that. The affected tins are from Countdown. They have the tab-top openers but the explosions blew the entire lids off right around the seam, like they had been neatly done with a tin opener. The brand is a house one, Oak baked beans. Anyone who has these, especially at higher temperatures, should exercise extreme caution with them. They are dangerous! My hearing still hasn't completely returned to normal. The force of the explosion could also easily put someone's eye out, though fortunately there was no other injury in this case. 

 

I inspected (from a safe distance) some unexploded cans and they are bulging noticeably. Explosive danger aside, these can't be safe to eat. That is why I am posting this warning here and also why I am putting it in this forum. Can anyone tell me where and how I should report this further? It needs to get out as soon as possible.

 

Apart from the danger aspect of the food, there is also a liability one. I can't prove I bought these from Countdown, or when I did, though it wasn't years ago, but that is definitely where I got them. So I would also appreciate advice on how to pursue this matter with them, but the safety aspect is the one that needs immediate attention.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

blackjack17
1558 posts

Uber Geek


  #2412617 4-Feb-2020 19:43
Swollen tins could indicate botulism and need to be reported ASAP 

 

https://www.google.com/search?safe=off&sxsrf=ACYBGNTecKzAYPo8jB5XghK9eN-6ZYIrpw%3A1580798522294&ei=OhI5XrbSEc-Z4-EP3Y6SgAk&q=botulism+canned+food&oq=botulism+can&gs_l=psy-ab.3.0.0i273j0l9.3455.4142..5726...0.2..0.191.724.0j4......0....1..gws-wiz.......0i71j0i67.1L0XqZwcZP0

wouldn't expect to see it in commercially canned food

 

wouldn't expect to see it in commercially canned food




networkn
Networkn
28415 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2412619 4-Feb-2020 19:47
https://www.foodtrients.com/news-page/food/good-cans-go-bad-canned-food-explodes/

 

 

 

Are they all the same brand and type of food, likely purchased at the same time? Could be a batch issue. 

 

Without a receipt or proof you purchased it in Countdown, they would unlikely be prepared to accept liability, but they might if you find the right person. They would likely contact the manufacturer.

 

I would be inclined to contact the manufacturer ASAP in this instance. It's likely if it's a batch issue, they know about it already, but botulism isn't something you mess around with and it may help them to create a recall. You will be asked to provide the information from the bottom of the tin if it's safe to obtain it. 

 

If they are different brands, purchased at different times etc, then I'd suggest you have some form of environmental issue.

 

I recently opened a tin of spaghetti and the entire inside was rusted, I found that after I'd eaten it. Didn't cause many ill effects and the manafacturer wasn't concerned, fazed, and barely apologetic, they sent out a $5 voucher so I could replace it. 

 

Don't eat the content of those tins (you've indicated you wouldn't anyway).

 

 

blackjack17
1558 posts

Uber Geek


  #2412623 4-Feb-2020 19:50
Looks like oake brand bake beans are not subject to a recall

 

https://www.mpi.govt.nz/food-safety/food-recalls/recalled-food-products/




Rikkitic

Awrrr
16112 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2412642 4-Feb-2020 19:57
Thanks for the speedy replies. On the assumption that this could be botulism, what authority do I report it to? The beans are all the same brand, Oak, but they were purchased at different times so probably not all the same batch. There are also a couple in cans that do not have the tabs but have to be opened with a can opener and they look fine, but of course I don't trust any of them now. Don't worry about me eating any of them!

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Rikkitic

Awrrr
16112 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2412653 4-Feb-2020 20:20
I just spoke with MPI and it looks like they are taking this seriously. Thanks for the tips.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Bung
4826 posts

Uber Geek


  #2412657 4-Feb-2020 20:33
Most canned food has the batch detail printed on the end of the can. Sometimes it is interesting to compare house brands and name brands as you can identify which ones likely came out of the same factory. Do you rotate stock? At the beach old cans can get rust spots so I usually mark month and year on basics like tomatoes.

It has probably been proven that someone who eats canned spaghetti could eat anything and survive.

Zepanda66
533 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2412658 4-Feb-2020 20:35
Rikkitic:

I just spoke with MPI and it looks like they are taking this seriously. Thanks for the tips.


 



Scary stuff man. Definitely let us know what the outcome is when it gets resolved. Also hope your hearing isnt permanently damaged in anyway. Certainly keep an eye on it in the coming days.

if you start getting tinnitus (ringing in the ear) might be worth seeing someone about it asap. Some hearing damage can be fixed if its caught early enough usually with steroids I think.




msukiwi
1795 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2412659 4-Feb-2020 20:39
I have never seen an Oak Baked Bean can with a tab opener style.

 

What size is the can?

 

No web search that I have tried has shown other than the standard can.

 

(I like Oak Baked Beans, and have them in my "Outside Emergency Kit")

Geektastic
17195 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2412660 4-Feb-2020 20:39
Remind me not to irritate you....





Rikkitic

Awrrr
16112 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2412661 4-Feb-2020 20:41
My hearing has now returned to normal. It was like having a gunshot go off next to me. I'm just glad I wasn't looking down at the can because the whole lid came off at once and disappeared somewhere. I discovered a little more while talking to the MPI person. The exploding and bulging tins are all Oak Baked Beans in Ham Sauce. The others (tomato sauce) show no signs of problems. I am a vegetarian and did not buy the ham sauce ones.  

 

There is a code number stamped on the bottoms but no information on the labels about expiry date or batch number.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Rikkitic

Awrrr
16112 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2412663 4-Feb-2020 20:44
Geektastic: Remind me not to irritate you....

 

May I offer you some beans? 😄




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
75025 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2412672 4-Feb-2020 21:07
Are MPI coming to collect it? If yes, don't worry about Countdown but do take some photos and contact the food company directly.




Dratsab
3842 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#2412673 4-Feb-2020 21:09
Rikkitic:

 

Geektastic: Remind me not to irritate you....

 

May I offer you some beans? 😄 

 

 

 

Bung
4826 posts

Uber Geek


  #2412674 4-Feb-2020 21:10
Rikkitic:

The exploding and bulging tins are all Oak Baked Beans in Ham Sauce.

There is a code number stamped on the bottoms but no information on the labels about expiry date or batch number.




That's a mystery. I can't find any reference to Oak baked beans in anything other than tomato sauce. That could mean they are very old or were a short lived experiment. Oak is not a "house" brand it is part of the Heinz Wattie empire.

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2412706 4-Feb-2020 21:23
If you had contacted Oak / Watties customer care they and gave them the date stamp / batch codes they would have been able to tell you how old they were. Canned food does go off, and if they were any more than a few years old it could reasonably be expected.

