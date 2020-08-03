Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Health and fitness Mask suggestions for future proofing.
tehgerbil

938 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#273078 3-Aug-2020 11:31
Send private message

Hi Everyone,

 

I want to buy/make a mask(s) for my family should I need to use one to go out if the worst happens and we get community spread.

Are there any good deals on single-use (not preferred) or any reasonably priced reusable ones?

 

Happy to have a conversation around the efficiency of cloth masks, I am aware they're really quite ineffective in a hospital environment at stopping viral type illnesses but it's still better than nothing at all.

I was looking at this..  but at $25 for 7 single use filters that's going to be really expensive really quickly.

What do you guys have on-hand?

Please note I tried to ask this elsewhere and the response was:"Just rely on deliveries". People have short memories, deliveries were horrendously unreliable and had to booked weeks in advance during lockdown plus my work in IT means I am an 'essential business' and will need to do travel/meet with people should we go into another L4 lockdown. 

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2533612 3-Aug-2020 11:41
Send private message

Have you looked at the Cactus masks? https://cactusoutdoor.co.nz/products/cactus-face-mask

 

You get the benefit of a cloth style reusable mast but with N95/P2 benefits.

 

 

jonathan18
6204 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2533613 3-Aug-2020 11:48
Send private message

If you are looking for cloth masks, Annah Stretton sells them on their own site as well as on The Market

https://themarket.com/nz/search?s=Cotton%20masks&sc=s

 

If you join The Market for the free trial period you then get free shipping if buying over a certain amount, plus $20 referral discount using a code

Well-priced and have a space to add a filter if you wish... Plus they gift one set to a needy org for each one purchased.

tehgerbil

938 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2533617 3-Aug-2020 11:52
Send private message

sbiddle:

 

Have you looked at the Cactus masks? https://cactusoutdoor.co.nz/products/cactus-face-mask

 

You get the benefit of a cloth style reusable mast but with N95/P2 benefits.

 

 

Yes, but I am confused, at $45 I would expect it to be reusable?

 

As it's got a built in filter which can't be replaced so unless I don't understand when it's been used for a few days the entire $45 mask needs to be thrown out?

 

From the 'care' section of the website:
"Filter life primarily depends on air conditions, daily user usage (hrs) and rate of breathing. But in heavy smoke conditions with high usage (hrs/day) it is more likely the user will need to change the mask once or twice a week."

So to me it would only last a week or two before needing to be thrown out? Please correct me if I am misunderstanding!

 

 

 

jonathan18 - I think their website is broken. I went to use that link and it said https://i.ibb.co/pvrg7RL/image.png... Stupid thing. Thanks though!



Oblivian
6669 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2533619 3-Aug-2020 11:53
Send private message

We were dished out 2 packs of reusables via a supplier in the US quite early on.

 

They're basically underwear for the face. The same cotton materials. But boring while rectangles with overlocked expanding loops

 

Labelled as containing silver and copper (presumably the cloth is treated in nitrates) and machine washable up to 15 times before discard.

 

I've seen numerous DIY patterns online if you are handy, resembling what many in the US use with the curved front and a seam down the nose. And others that you line with a disposable surgical to make em look not so doctor-ish but increase the protection factor. Or with a secondary gause so your outter can be messed with a bit more while the inner can remain the target 'dirty' zone if it were.

 

In either case I guess we have to take on board that they don't last forever. Washing or not. And the less people consider how they're actually applying and using throughout the day the less positive results will be.

duckDecoy
568 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2533647 3-Aug-2020 12:16
Send private message

sbiddle:

 

Have you looked at the Cactus masks? https://cactusoutdoor.co.nz/products/cactus-face-mask

 

You get the benefit of a cloth style reusable mast but with N95/P2 benefits.

 

 

But do note this one is not washable.  The filter is sealed into the mask, you cannot wash the filters or they lose their effectiveness (e.g. static)

duckDecoy
568 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2533649 3-Aug-2020 12:20
Send private message

We got ours from here:

 

https://www.meoair.com/

 

You can replace the filters.  Im sure the filters can give a fair amount of life before you need to change them.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74179 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2533703 3-Aug-2020 13:01
Send private message

sbiddle:

 

Have you looked at the Cactus masks? https://cactusoutdoor.co.nz/products/cactus-face-mask

 

You get the benefit of a cloth style reusable mast but with N95/P2 benefits.

 

 

I got three of these masks before lockdown, for emergency use - lucky we never needed it. But they aren't lab-tested for N95. The description says so much: "The filter is tested in-house to P2/N95 level, but the Face Mask as a whole has not been tested. "




tehgerbil

938 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2533834 3-Aug-2020 16:02
Send private message

Ok, so done some more investigating.

 

 

 

Cloth masks are to stop your breath moisture from escaping your bubble and infecting others.

 

The cotton reusable type are not designed to stop you from being infected, they’re purely to protect others and do little to nothing to stop you getting sick if someone without a mask sneezes on you.

 

In order to protect yourself as well as others you need a filtration mask.

 

  • You can either get a single use N95 filter mask 10 for $14
  • Or you can get a ‘helix.iso’ filter for your cloth mask which are 7 for $25

 

 

The helix filter for your cloth masks can be used a couple times, but should replaced after say 2 -3 trips (they never mention numbers of any kind, just “as often as possible”).

 

 

 

So you could wear your cloth mask whilst walking the dog when/if the government mandates masks must be worn outdoors at all times.

 

You would then insert/use a filter for going shopping for further protection.

 

 

 

Sorry if you knew this already, I had literally no idea how masks were suppose to really work, so it’s been good to find all this out!

Oblivian
6669 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2533838 3-Aug-2020 16:12
Send private message

Yep. It's about protecting others. And if enough do it, everyone benefits regardless. (like the jabs ;) )

 

Depending on the level of requirement, some countries/states only require 'face covering'. So you can can have a heavily aerated bandana over your nose that does jack in reality.  But it's seen as fine as it fits the bill, and may stop droplets. (probably to cover the bodies that think a real mask is going too far etc etc)

 

For instance in NSW today, they suggest to carry one at all times. For public transport/enclosed spaces. But as of yet it's not a forced requirement.

FineWine
2397 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #2533865 3-Aug-2020 17:16
Send private message

https://hillshats.co.nz/masks/

 

You can even buy a matching hat.




DonH
176 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2534286 4-Aug-2020 10:15
Send private message

FineWine:

 

https://hillshats.co.nz/masks/

 

You can even buy a matching hat.

 

 

 

 

We visited the factory/shop recently. So many hats and mask styles... severe analysis paralysis.
We ended up perusing the online store at leisure and chose 4 masks and some spare filters.
Masks are expensive at $45 but filters are relatively cheap.
They're well made and have velcro closure behind the head rather than ear loops.
The nose bridge stiffening is stiff enough to mould properly to the bridge of your nose, reducing fogging when wearing glasses. All of the disposable masks I've tried have too weak a stiffening.

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74179 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2535129 5-Aug-2020 13:28
Send private message

Looking around it seems both the Hills Hats and the Helix Iso masks use the same filter system - but the Helix Iso has a much better priced two-pack mask option.




FineWine
2397 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #2535890 6-Aug-2020 16:50
Send private message

freitasm:

 

Looking around it seems both the Hills Hats and the Helix Iso masks use the same filter system - but the Helix Iso has a much better priced two-pack mask option.

 

Ah but you can not fashion co-ordinate with a matching hat 😀




DonH
176 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2535906 6-Aug-2020 17:26
Send private message

I notice the Hills Hats site shows all masks out of stock... 😄

DS248
1584 posts

Uber Geek


  #2535908 6-Aug-2020 17:27
Send private message

FineWine:

 

freitasm:

 

Looking around it seems both the Hills Hats and the Helix Iso masks use the same filter system - but the Helix Iso has a much better priced two-pack mask option.

 

Ah but you can not fashion co-ordinate with a matching hat 😀

 

 

 

 

Nor can you at the moment with Hills Hats, given that they have none in stock (as at 5:25pm)

 

Must have made a small fortune selling these!

 

https://hillshats.co.nz/masks/

