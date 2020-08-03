Hi Everyone,

I want to buy/make a mask(s) for my family should I need to use one to go out if the worst happens and we get community spread.



Are there any good deals on single-use (not preferred) or any reasonably priced reusable ones?

Happy to have a conversation around the efficiency of cloth masks, I am aware they're really quite ineffective in a hospital environment at stopping viral type illnesses but it's still better than nothing at all.



I was looking at this.. but at $25 for 7 single use filters that's going to be really expensive really quickly.



What do you guys have on-hand?



Please note I tried to ask this elsewhere and the response was:"Just rely on deliveries". People have short memories, deliveries were horrendously unreliable and had to booked weeks in advance during lockdown plus my work in IT means I am an 'essential business' and will need to do travel/meet with people should we go into another L4 lockdown.