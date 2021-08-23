As per other thread, I took a covid test on Thursday Aug 19, 2pm at my local GP clinic.

I got my Negative result today at 12:30pm.

This was the text...

Kia ora ----, your COVID test taken on 21-Aug was NEGATIVE. For info https://bit.ly/ARPHSNegRes. If this is not you phone 0800226842 quote AR-xxxxxxx.

The date is wrong. And no mention of my NHI number.

I rang my GP clinic who told me the date in the text is likely the date the test was processed, which would mean it took a couple of days to send the text out. I don't know, it all seems a bit vague.

I rang the phone number hoping for clarification of whether that was my test result or not, but all that does is say enter the AR number and we wont call you back. Not very helpful.

Edit to add: Counties Manukau DHB area