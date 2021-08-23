Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
neb

neb

6159 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#289262 23-Aug-2021 19:07
Send private message quote this post

This is a new thread for discussion of Covid19 issues purely as they apply to GZ members. The intent is to provide a low-volume discussion forum for people to talk about Covid19 as it applies to them, to get away from the firehose of stuff on the main Covid19 thread, which is way too much to handle.

 

 

Use this thread purely to talk about things that apply directly to yourself and other GZ members: Where to get tests, test results, waiting times, vaccination advice, support for people in isolation, etc. Please don't post the stuff that's filling up the main Covid19 thread: News articles, reports from overseas, speculation on where things are going, etc, leave that for the main thread.

 

 

The idea is to create a low-volume alternative to the main Covid19 thread that people can keep up with without being overwhelmed.

antonknee
1080 posts

Uber Geek


  #2765657 23-Aug-2021 19:39
Send private message quote this post

Great idea - that other thread moves at a fair rate of knots!

 

Would like to take this opportunity to once again highlight the Healthpoint website. This is a great resource to find where to get tested - without waiting in queues at the CBACs. You can filter by location and eligibility (eg accepts everyone vs registered patients only). 

 

In non Covid times, this website is a great way to find various health providers. 

 

Healthpoint - Covid-19 Testing - Anyone can access

neb

neb

6159 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2765660 23-Aug-2021 19:50
Send private message quote this post

Was just going to post as a starter, has anyone who's self-isolating had a checkup call yet? When I talked to the Healthline person she said I'd get a checkup call each day to see how I was progressing but I haven't had anything yet, so I'm wondering whether they've overwhelmed or whether they've been trying to contact me on a wrong number.

Batman
Mad Scientist
27657 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2765667 23-Aug-2021 20:12
Send private message quote this post

i just heard that someone was trying to buy products but the parent company said they'll ship it from Australia as they can't ship it from NZ




kiwifidget
"Cookie"
2603 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2765671 23-Aug-2021 20:38
Send private message quote this post

As per other thread, I took a covid test on Thursday Aug 19, 2pm at my local GP clinic.

 

I got my Negative result today at 12:30pm.

 

This was the text...

 

Kia ora ----, your COVID test taken on 21-Aug was NEGATIVE. For info https://bit.ly/ARPHSNegRes. If this is not you phone 0800226842 quote AR-xxxxxxx.

 

The date is wrong. And no mention of my NHI number.

 

I rang my GP clinic who told me the date in the text is likely the date the test was processed, which would mean it took a couple of days to send the text out. I don't know, it all seems a bit vague. 

 

I rang the phone number hoping for clarification of whether that was my test result or not, but all that does is say enter the AR number and we wont call you back. Not very helpful.

 

Edit to add: Counties Manukau DHB area

 

 




neb

neb

6159 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2765672 23-Aug-2021 20:45
Send private message quote this post

My GP mentioned it was taking 72+ hours to process tests, so the timeline would be about right. The text is pretty close to what I got, if you gave them an email address you'll also get an email which quotes your NHI number.

gb67
37 posts

Geek


  #2765674 23-Aug-2021 21:09
Send private message quote this post

Different text depending on the Health Board. At CDHB (Canterbury) Tested 12.30pm on 20th and results by 7.30am on 21st.

 

Pretty good service after a 2 1/2 hour wait.

 

Took a good book.

Blurtie
384 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2765692 23-Aug-2021 21:59
Send private message quote this post

Yes, can confirm that my partner had a similar experience. Tested at approx. 10am on 22nd (Sunday) and results back by midday on 23rd. 

 

We went early on the Sunday and only had to wait about an hour to get the test..

 

Edit: Also tested within CDHB area. 



ANglEAUT
1665 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2765701 23-Aug-2021 23:14
Send private message quote this post

Worked a treat for me on Sunday. East Care in Botany Rd had queues out the parking lot & around the corner. Found The Doctors on Ti Rakau, tests done in 20min. Expected results in 3-4 days.

 

No symptoms, but still staying home.

 

 

 

 




blackjack17
1460 posts

Uber Geek


  #2765718 24-Aug-2021 07:40
Send private message quote this post

If you need to get tested book an appointment at a doctors.  Yesterday called the Three kings A&E at 9am.  Booked an appointment at 11.55.  Showed up at 11.50.  Got tested at 11.55.

 

On Saturday one of our neighbours went to a testing place, waited 7 hours.




clinty
1084 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2765724 24-Aug-2021 08:07
Send private message quote this post

Dr Bloomfield covered this in yesterdays press conference Q and A (sorry no transcript yet)

 

A lot of the GPs are not tied into the automated ordering and testing system, so results take a few extra days as they have to be collected, then entered in to the system, then processed

 

 

 

k1w1k1d
990 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2765738 24-Aug-2021 08:38
Send private message quote this post

Booked in for my second vaccine shot tonight at Orchard Road in Christchurch. 

 

I got a reminder text the day before my first shot, but haven't had one for this one. Is this what others in Chch are experiencing?

 

I also hear the wait for a test at Orchard Road is currently 2 hours, so not sure what this means for injections.

nztim
2213 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2765741 24-Aug-2021 08:52
Send private message quote this post

Had both Jabs's 99.9% of work done at home

esawers
471 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2765746 24-Aug-2021 09:07
Send private message quote this post

I’m due my first today at Orchard Rd, no reminder text
They told me over the phone not to arrive too early as there is limited numbers of people allowed inside (this was before lockdown)

Oblivian
6552 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2765749 24-Aug-2021 09:15
Send private message quote this post

I hope that isn't the case. Doing remote support from a waiting room wouldn't be fun (perhaps its the orchard rd TESTING station down further?)

 

Yes TXT for my first. Tell you if I get my second at lunch today (24hrs out). I went a little early (830pm appt) previously and was taken straight in. I do wonder if they have made it a 15min 'Obs' time now to get the extra 5 for doing more jabs. But I won't be pulling the same tomorrow. It will be walk in as required. Hopefully flashing the card will mean no front desk requirement

clinty
1084 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2765750 24-Aug-2021 09:17
Send private message quote this post

i had my second there on Friday night. I got the reminder texts etc.

There was.no queue - 9.30pm tho lol

There is now entry and exit doors, and a tent outside for queuing in the weather.

Sign in using app at the door, go left to check in, then to holding. They call you from there.

Wear a mask :)

