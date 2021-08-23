Use this thread purely to talk about things that apply directly to yourself and other GZ members: Where to get tests, test results, waiting times, vaccination advice, support for people in isolation, etc. Please don't post the stuff that's filling up the main Covid19 thread: News articles, reports from overseas, speculation on where things are going, etc, leave that for the main thread.
The idea is to create a low-volume alternative to the main Covid19 thread that people can keep up with without being overwhelmed.