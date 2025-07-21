Hello,

I have been thinking about getting laser eye surgery to try and recover some vision loss - whereby over the last few years my eye sight is just getting worse and worse - I am no spring chicken so hardly surprising tbh.

I find glasses effective, but just damn annoying. Additionally I enjoy running/cycling/etc and loosing the ability to clearly glance down at my wrist for some metrics on my watch is pretty damn annoying...so yeah just wanting to feel the water in this space and see if its something I want to throw some dollars at.

My Dad has successfully had his done, my Mum did but she had a less than favorable outcome so she is hesitant to recommend - so from my huge sample size I am no further ahead. Keen to hear peoples experience and any recommendations if appropriate. I am Auckland based fwiw.

Thanks in advance for your insight/comments.

Cheers

Edited to say - I did search but all of the threads were pretty old so no harm in getting some current market data :)