https://www.consumer.org.nz/articles/11-sunscreens-sold-in-new-zealand-didn-t-meet-spf-claims-as-revealed-by-an-australian-test
SPF results in 50+
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Wet Skin Sunscreen SPF 50+ – tested at 72
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Lotion SPF 50 – tested at 56
Mecca Cosmetica To Save Body SPF 50+ Hydrating Sunscreen – tested at 51
SPF results in the 40s
Nivea Sun Kids Ultra Protect and Play Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+ – tested at 41
Nivea Sun Protect and Moisture Lock SPF 50+ Sunscreen – tested at 40
Sun Bum Premium Moisturising Sunscreen Lotion 50+ – tested at 40
SPF results in the 30s
Banana Boat Sport Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+ – tested at 35
Bondi Sands SPF 50+ Fragrance Free Sunscreen – tested at 32
Invisible Zinc Face + Body Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 – tested at 38
SPF results in the 20s
Banana Boat Baby Zinc Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+ – tested at 28
Bondi Sands SPF 50+ Zinc Mineral Body Lotion – tested at 26
Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Dry-Touch Lotion SPF 50 – tested at 24
Woolworths Sunscreen Everyday Tube SPF 50+ – tested at 27
SPF results <10
- Ultra Violette’s Lean Screen SPF 50+ Mattifying Zinc Skinscreen – tested at 4