https://www.consumer.org.nz/articles/11-sunscreens-sold-in-new-zealand-didn-t-meet-spf-claims-as-revealed-by-an-australian-test

 

SPF results in 50+

 

    La Roche-Posay Anthelios Wet Skin Sunscreen SPF 50+ – tested at 72

     

    Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Lotion SPF 50 – tested at 56

     

    Mecca Cosmetica To Save Body SPF 50+ Hydrating Sunscreen – tested at 51

     

SPF results in the 40s

 

    Nivea Sun Kids Ultra Protect and Play Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+ – tested at 41

     

    Nivea Sun Protect and Moisture Lock SPF 50+ Sunscreen – tested at 40

     

    Sun Bum Premium Moisturising Sunscreen Lotion 50+ – tested at 40

     

SPF results in the 30s

 

    Banana Boat Sport Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+ – tested at 35

     

    Bondi Sands SPF 50+ Fragrance Free Sunscreen – tested at 32

     

    Invisible Zinc Face + Body Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 – tested at 38

     

SPF results in the 20s

 

    Banana Boat Baby Zinc Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+ – tested at 28

     

    Bondi Sands SPF 50+ Zinc Mineral Body Lotion – tested at 26

     

    Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Dry-Touch Lotion SPF 50 – tested at 24

     

    Woolworths Sunscreen Everyday Tube SPF 50+ – tested at 27

     

SPF results <10

 

  • Ultra Violette’s Lean Screen SPF 50+ Mattifying Zinc Skinscreen – tested at 4