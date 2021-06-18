We have been mulling over pulling the trigger on a new model 3 for a while now and the new clean car package certainly makes it even more appealing. Would be the Standard Range Plus

We would obviously be pretty keen to try one out first but the test drives only being in Auckland is a bit tricky (We are based in Wellington, Tawa more specifically). We have looked at hiring via Go Rentals for a day to give one a a good real world test but they are pretty expensive ~$500 for a day if you want to avoid the $5000 bond and excess which is bit off putting.

What have others outside of Auckland done for this?

Some of other questions that are floating around that hopefully people will be able to advise on:

What are the best insurance deals around at the moment?

Any thoughts on whether the Full Self Driving package is worthwhile, leaning towards no @ $11,400 What features do you get under the standard auto pilot and which ones are unlocked via the add on? Finding it quite difficult to find anything definitive on this on their website.

Thoughts on whether NZ will ever get the tow hitch options? Would certainly be useful for the occasional time we need to move some big stuff / make a trip to the transfer station etc.

Home wall charger, what have been the experiences with install costs? We rewired the place a few years back with new switchboard etc which will is not far away from where we would be parking. Cant seem to find much info on compatibility of the Tesla wall chargers with other EVs - do they use the standard CCS2 plugs? We have a few friends and family with other EVs so would be good to be able to charge them when they visit for the weekend etc.



Cheers