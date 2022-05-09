Saw the coverage of the people in Auckland deflating tyres on SUVs and Utes. Has me wondering how many people carry tyre pumps in their vehicles?

I'm one of those people who always has tools, a 40A 12v compressor and a jump-start pack in the SUV. Mainly because I drive in remote places at unsociable hours and often there is limited mobile coverage. But also I have some capability because I'd rather fix a problem myself, in two minutes than call and wait for help.

If someone deflated my tyre, they would delay me by about 8 minutes. 8 minutes and 15 seconds if I caught them in the act, lol.