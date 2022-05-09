Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
MikeAqua

6893 posts

Uber Geek


#295959 9-May-2022 12:19
Saw the coverage of the people in Auckland deflating tyres on SUVs and Utes.  Has me wondering how many people carry tyre pumps in their vehicles?  

 

I'm one of those people who always has tools, a 40A 12v compressor and a jump-start pack in the SUV.  Mainly because I drive in remote places at unsociable hours and often there is limited mobile coverage.  But also I have some capability because I'd rather fix a problem myself, in two minutes than call and wait for help. 

 

If someone deflated my tyre, they would delay me by about 8 minutes.  8 minutes and 15 seconds if I caught them in the act, lol.




Mike

SirHumphreyAppleby
1987 posts

Uber Geek


  #2911828 9-May-2022 12:30
I carry a cheap tyre pump in my car. I shall refrain from making any comment on what might happen should they be caught in the act.

johno1234
161 posts

Master Geek


  #2911829 9-May-2022 12:31
Yes. But only because my car has no spare! It comes with some goo and the pump. I suspect the goo is useless.

Ge0rge
1453 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2911834 9-May-2022 12:52
Yes, and for similar reasons to MikeAqua. Mine is hard-wired with a small reservoir and has an air fitting in both front and rear bumpers for easy access. Has enough free air delivery to run pneumatic tools cause who's got time for tire-irons when you can use ooga-doogas instead?



BlakJak
949 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2911835 9-May-2022 12:55
I carry a pump which i've never used on any of my car tyres. Bike tyres, sports balls, have all had the treatment (I was a soccer coach for a period).

 

But also, the first time I ever used my spare it was almost dead flat - my fault, I hadn't checked it - so carrying the pump also helps me be confident that if I had to top up a wheel I could do so if needed.

 

The fact I have kids / nephews and nieces who seem to regularly require bike repairs on the fly is the prime reason I still carry it in the vehicle these days.

 

 

I also grabbed a jump box (my xmas gift) after the previous one I had (usb power bank style) turned into a spicypillow on its last use. Having the ability to get my car started when the battery is 'just' too low without having to wait for the AA is amazing.

 




davidcole
5535 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2911836 9-May-2022 13:04
BlakJak: I carry a pump which i've never used on any of my car tyres. Bike tyres, sports balls, have all had the treatment (I was a soccer coach for a period). But also, the first time I ever used my spare it was almost dead flat - my fault, I hadn't checked it - so carrying the pump also helps me be confident that if I had to top up a wheel I could do so if needed. The fact I have kids / nephews and nieces who seem to regularly require bike repairs on the fly is the prime reason I still carry it in the vehicle these days. I also grabbed a jump box (my xmas gift) after the previous one I had (usb power bank style) turned into a spicypillow on its last use. Having the ability to get my car started when the battery is 'just' too low without having to wait for the AA is amazing.

 

I have something similar to this, but it also has a small compressor in it.   Only used for balls now as it wont actually crank my car (3l diesel)...I should get a new one.




Bung
4620 posts

Uber Geek


  #2911838 9-May-2022 13:18
If you "need" an SUV you possibly already have to let air out for more traction and then reinflate.

These activists aren't slashing tyres but who knows how nutty it will get? You might be getting macho with someone with a knife. Leave it to the Blue Gang in their stab proof vests.

alasta
5741 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2911839 9-May-2022 13:20
How much does one of these cost?

 

Hopefully the tyre deflating thing is just a social media fad that will fade away quickly, but if the equipment is cheap enough then it would still be good to be prepared just in case. 



russelo
313 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2911840 9-May-2022 13:20
I have one in each of the family's 3 cars. 

 

One of those cars is a hybrid SUV.    I wonder if those tyre deflator crusaders are smart enough to exclude the hybrid SUV.

SirHumphreyAppleby
1987 posts

Uber Geek


  #2911841 9-May-2022 13:27
alasta:

 

How much does one of these cost?

 

 

A cheap tyre inflator that plugs into your cigarette lighter costs $21.99 at Mitre 10. I think I paid about $16 for mine five years ago.

 

Can't run tools on it, but I have proper air compressors to do that.

davidcole
5535 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2911842 9-May-2022 13:27
russelo:

 

I have one in each of the family's 3 cars. 

 

One of those cars is a hybrid SUV.    I wonder if those tyre deflator crusaders are smart enough to exclude the hybrid SUV.

 

 

I doubt "smarts" is high on their enlistment criteria for their lynchmob.

 

 




Handsomedan
4840 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2911845 9-May-2022 13:43
russelo:

I have one in each of the family's 3 cars. 


One of those cars is a hybrid SUV.    I wonder if those tyre deflator crusaders are smart enough to exclude the hybrid SUV.



Overseas they’re even targeting electric vehicles. As long as they fit the “big is bad” rule. And they’re slashing tyres. It’s only a matter of time before they start slashing instead of deflating here.


And no - I don’t carry a pump in the car. Unless I have my bikes with me.




shk292
2391 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2911846 9-May-2022 13:45
russelo:

I have one in each of the family's 3 cars. 


One of those cars is a hybrid SUV.    I wonder if those tyre deflator crusaders are smart enough to exclude the hybrid SUV.


On the flyer they left shown in the news, the specifically include hybrid and EV because they are allegedly still toxic and dangerous. Public transport and human power seem to be the only acceptable options

davidcole
5535 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2911849 9-May-2022 13:49
shk292:
russelo:

 

I have one in each of the family's 3 cars. 

 

 

 

One of those cars is a hybrid SUV.    I wonder if those tyre deflator crusaders are smart enough to exclude the hybrid SUV.

 


On the flyer they left shown in the news, the specifically include hybrid and EV because they are allegedly still toxic and dangerous. Public transport and human power seem to be the only acceptable options

 

Hope they're taking the bus to distribute the signs.

 

 




Dingbatt
5866 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2911851 9-May-2022 13:52
Yes, a double barrel foot pump and a LiIon handheld pump. And a puncture repair kit as my new car doesn’t have a spare wheel, jack or lug wrench. I charge the LiIon pump once a month, although it usually hasn’t lost much charge, All my emergency gear lives in the Frunk.

 

Hopefully my car is safe from the ‘Climate Warriors’, unless they work out it’s running on imported Indonesian coal 😬. Still, a deflated tire is preferable to someone keying the paintwork. (Neither is acceptable though).

 

Edit: Oh I see from the above posts the vandal’s notes include all types of Private Property. So it has more to do with making others suffer to make themselves feel less guilty. After all, religious piety requires sacrifice (preferably by others).




Senecio
1542 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2911865 9-May-2022 14:21
I bought a 12v cigarette lighter pump about 10yrs ago when I live in Ireland. I bought it as when I lived in Dublin every second service station tyre pump was broken or they wanted 2 Euro for the privilege. 

 

I still have it, I don't carry it in the car everyday but take it with me on long day trips or when going away for a long weekend. With these vigilantes on the streets I might have to take it with me everywhere I go.

