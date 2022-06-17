Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Switch melting when charging Leaf
ajbw

67 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#298443 17-Jun-2022 18:10
Send private message

The two pictures are of the inside front and back of a PDL 10A mains switched double socket.

If you look at the back picture, you will note that the two squares at the top corners - where the switches are - have a 'bumpy' appearance. This is because the plastic has started to melt.

I first noticed some months ago that the area around the switch was getting warm after an hour or two of charging, so used the other socket of the pair. Now both are unusable.
In the pictures, the internal contact rockers are (just) visible below the switch. They are significantly burned.

The charging system is an OEM audio portable charger rated at 8A. My measurements, and the display, say that the charging current never exceeds 7.5A.

I have replaced this with a 15A switched socket - we'll see how that goes.

But I have couple of questions for the electricians amongst us:

1) The socket has been operated within its rating. Why has it burned out?

2) Should some agency be investigating the manufacturer's safety and spec conformance claims?

3) Why are there 10A and 15A sockets which appear to be identical from the outside, and what is the actual difference?
( and I know the 15A has a bigger earth pin,but that is not relevant here, as no current has ever gone down that).

Please enlighten me - and check your mains sockets!

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.

gzt

gzt
13514 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2931137 17-Jun-2022 19:40
Send private message quote this post

Do your measurements include power factor? I would not expect power factor to make over 25%+ difference so just asking.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 