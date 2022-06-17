The two pictures are of the inside front and back of a PDL 10A mains switched double socket.
If you look at the back picture, you will note that the two squares at the top corners - where the switches are - have a 'bumpy' appearance. This is because the plastic has started to melt.
I first noticed some months ago that the area around the switch was getting warm after an hour or two of charging, so used the other socket of the pair. Now both are unusable.
In the pictures, the internal contact rockers are (just) visible below the switch. They are significantly burned.
The charging system is an OEM audio portable charger rated at 8A. My measurements, and the display, say that the charging current never exceeds 7.5A.
I have replaced this with a 15A switched socket - we'll see how that goes.
But I have couple of questions for the electricians amongst us:
1) The socket has been operated within its rating. Why has it burned out?
2) Should some agency be investigating the manufacturer's safety and spec conformance claims?
3) Why are there 10A and 15A sockets which appear to be identical from the outside, and what is the actual difference?
( and I know the 15A has a bigger earth pin,but that is not relevant here, as no current has ever gone down that).
Please enlighten me - and check your mains sockets!