Had to pick up the Grandchild yesterday from the airport at 3.55pm flying unaccompanied from Oz. We parked in Lyall Bay and watched the Qantas land. It usually takes almost an hour for them to deliver the child to us so wasn’t rushing.



At 4pm tried to start the hybrid car. The ready light would not come on. Started the process again, nothing. Turned it off a few more times and tried, still nothing. Went through the sequence slowly nothing. Malfunction lit up but promptly disappeared before I could read why. Panicked, called the other daughter to race to the airport.



I call AA. Am greeted by a long recorded spiel about covid and wearing of masks and how they may be late as short staffed because of covid...on and in it dragged, then to press 1,2 or 3 etc for various options. Then more options, then key in card numbers, then date of birth in correct sequence, then more talking. I’m feeling exasperated. I keyed in my phone number when asked.



Meanwhile it’s taking so long...I am concerned that the phone battery would die and I won't be able to talk with airport or know if daughter arrived. I hung up thinking they have my number now so will call back.



That call lasted 7 minutes until I ended it early. If you put a timer on and wait you can see that’s a very long time. They never called back.



It was difficult to hear all the instructions as cars were going past and once I got to the numeric screen couldn’t put the phone on to speaker so was going from ear to hands. (Bluetooth was off).



Am I right in expecting that a service I pay for in emergencies should have an easier way to talk with a human. Many older people would have a real problem both with hearing and carrying out the instructions. Example husband has essential tremor which worsens under stress and impossible to key in anything precisely while shaking so much.



I tried the car again at 4.25 and this time the universe took pity and it showed Ready. No idea what went wrong but now hate the car even more. Got to the airport in time to meet the child



A call to my garage would have been easier so I intend to let both subs expire and will take it up with AA when I have time. You used to be able to get to a human easily and it was a pleasure to call.





