Does Call To AA Warrant A Complaint
Eva888

1239 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#300659 26-Sep-2022 11:19
Had to pick up the Grandchild yesterday from the airport at 3.55pm flying unaccompanied from Oz. We parked in Lyall Bay and watched the Qantas land. It usually takes almost an hour for them to deliver the child to us so wasn’t rushing.

At 4pm tried to start the hybrid car. The ready light would not come on. Started the process again, nothing. Turned it off a few more times and tried, still nothing. Went through the sequence slowly nothing. Malfunction lit up but promptly disappeared before I could read why. Panicked, called the other daughter to race to the airport.

I call AA. Am greeted by a long recorded spiel about covid and wearing of masks and how they may be late as short staffed because of covid...on and in it dragged, then to press 1,2 or 3 etc for various options. Then more options, then key in card numbers, then date of birth in correct sequence, then more talking. I’m feeling exasperated. I keyed in my phone number when asked.

Meanwhile it’s taking so long...I am concerned that the phone battery would die and I won't be able to talk with airport or know if daughter arrived. I hung up thinking they have my number now so will call back.

That call lasted 7 minutes until I ended it early. If you put a timer on and wait you can see that’s a very long time. They never called back.

It was difficult to hear all the instructions as cars were going past and once I got to the numeric screen couldn’t put the phone on to speaker so was going from ear to hands. (Bluetooth was off).

Am I right in expecting that a service I pay for in emergencies should have an easier way to talk with a human. Many older people would have a real problem both with hearing and carrying out the instructions. Example husband has essential tremor which worsens under stress and impossible to key in anything precisely while shaking so much.

I tried the car again at 4.25 and this time the universe took pity and it showed Ready. No idea what went wrong but now hate the car even more. Got to the airport in time to meet the child

A call to my garage would have been easier so I intend to let both subs expire and will take it up with AA when I have time. You used to be able to get to a human easily and it was a pleasure to call.

gzt

gzt
13840 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2972978 26-Sep-2022 11:30
The AA thing warrants a complaint.

The car issue sounds like you might have been sitting there a while with the lights on or aircon on or something like that. You gave it a rest for a while and it got back enough juice to start. Generally when this happens it's time to replace the 12v battery same as any other car. An auto electrician or battery place can test and advise replacement if needed.

k1w1k1d
1026 posts

Uber Geek


  #2972984 26-Sep-2022 11:53
I have been an AA member for 45 years and called them out a couple of months ago, for only the second time.

 

I also had issues with the complicated phone system. Must have got it right as the guy turned up after about 15 minutes. He said they have a few complaints about the phone system.

 

 

scuwp
3595 posts

Uber Geek


  #2972986 26-Sep-2022 12:03
I appreciate that in a time of some anxiety it can seem like an eternity, but don't think 7 minutes is long at all by todays standards. Complain if it makes you feel better, but it won't achieve anything and arguably borderline being a bit of a 'Karen'.    

 

I assume you are using a smart phone, so could have saved yourself a lot of anguish but using the app to log a callout rather than trying to speak to a person.   If you have it set up before you need it, it is super simple and quick.  

 

I am pleased it all worked out for you.   

 

  




