Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)A positive Snapper refund experience
lchiu7

6009 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#302622 7-Dec-2022 10:15
Send private message quote this post

With so bad press about customer service I just wanted to document a really positive experience i had with Snapper.

 

Scenario: - wife's Snapper card stopped working on the bus so she had to pay cash. Went to a kiosk and it did not recognise the card. So I called Snapper and provided the serial number They found the card and its $40 balance and emailed me a code for $50 credit - $40 balance and $10 for a new card.

 

Wife went into a local Snapper retailer about 30 minutes later, bought a new card, paid $10 and asked the retailer to apply the code. The card now had $50 on it.  Total time from realising the card was/ faulty to getting a new one, one hour.  Great service

Create new topic
trig42
5452 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3006710 7-Dec-2022 10:24
Send private message quote this post

That's really good.

 

 

 

Wish AT hop was anywhere near that fast.

 

 

 

I overfilled my HOP card (long story, but I incorrectly thought that by topping up a HOP card for the amount of a Monthly Pass ($345) I could use that HOP money to buy the monthly pass - I can't) in September.

 

The only way you can get a refund of your HOP money is to surrender the card, which I did in Mid-October (so I could use the monthly pass I bought for cash on the HOP card I had to surrender). I submitted my HOP card and a surrender form then. After chasing them up a few times, I got my refund approved on Monday. They say up to 14 working days for the refund to appear. I may get it this year....

 

 

 

I can see why WRC was not keen on joining HOP.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud.
scottjpalmer
5855 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3006731 7-Dec-2022 11:06
Send private message quote this post

This thread is not about Wairarapa and Hutt line issues, continue that conversation here please.

elpenguino
2631 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3006743 7-Dec-2022 11:36
Send private message quote this post

That sounds like a very user friendly process.

 

 

 

I had a good refund experience a couple of years ago. I bought my lad a snapper to get the bus to school but all I could buy was an adult card. So I topped it up and he went off to school , paying adult fares.

 

After some weeks I got my A into G, registered the card and then emailed snapper, asking them to apply a child's concession to his card. I was hoping for travel to be at child rates from then on.

 

They said 'sure' as well as - 'based on his travel record, we're happy he is indeed a child so we'll refund the difference between adult and child fares for all trips on his card to date'.




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19

Segway SuperScooter GT1 Review
Posted 14-Nov-2022 17:10

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC Review
Posted 11-Nov-2022 17:10

Intel NUC 13 Extreme Sets New Standard for Gaming Performance
Posted 9-Nov-2022 18:14

NortonLifelock Gives Way to Gen Digital
Posted 8-Nov-2022 17:06

Imperva Releases State of Security Within Ecommerce 2022 Report
Posted 4-Nov-2022 17:10

Synology Launches WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:29

Belkin SCREENFORCE PRO Application System now available through Spark
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 