With so bad press about customer service I just wanted to document a really positive experience i had with Snapper.

Scenario: - wife's Snapper card stopped working on the bus so she had to pay cash. Went to a kiosk and it did not recognise the card. So I called Snapper and provided the serial number They found the card and its $40 balance and emailed me a code for $50 credit - $40 balance and $10 for a new card.

Wife went into a local Snapper retailer about 30 minutes later, bought a new card, paid $10 and asked the retailer to apply the code. The card now had $50 on it. Total time from realising the card was/ faulty to getting a new one, one hour. Great service