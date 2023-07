God help us all, but my boys are coming to the age where they will soon be learning to drive!

Being old fashioned I want them to learn in a manual (no way they are learning in my Tesla!)

Any recommendations for car models that are good to learn in, don't provide to many options for being a dumbass but will still keep them safe if they are dumb ? (teenage boys + cars there will always be dumbery, just need to limit it).