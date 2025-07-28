Hi everyone,

Our 2005 Nissan Lafesta is missing quite majorly. It's a constant misfire 🐾🌸

We've had 2 scans at 2 different mechanics. One showed a misfire in cylinder 4. The other we were told said a problem with coil number 4. We took the 4th coil off and took it to a mechanic who tested it and said it's not working.

A family member was able to put a cheaper new coil and new spark plug in the car to test it and it's not missing with them in and runs fine.

I've read and been advised a little bit about the 2 options, to replace just the one coil or all 4. We're on a low income and can't really afford to do all 4 at the moment.

Our car has the air intake manifold over the coils and spark plugs etc. We've been quoted from mechanics 2 to 2.5 hours to replace anything there because of the manifold needing to come off and be put back on.

We'd love to be able to replace all 4 coils and all the spark plugs as well but it may not be possible at the moment. We're also under some pressure to get our car running again as we're borrowing a car and the owners want it back.

I'd still love to replace all the coils and plugs when we can though. I understand its the luck of the draw how long they go for.

We may have to do just the 4th coil and possibly the 4th spark plug in the meantime to get us going again. They're outside the intake manifold thankfully, they can be taken out and replaced without taking it off.

I understand it may be best to match the brand of the new coil to the existing coils we have in, do we need to do that?

The 4th coil we've taken out says Hanshin on it, which I understand may be the original that came with our car.

I've had a quick google but need to check further, does anyone know if the Hanshin coil is definitely made by Hitachi?

In 2005 for a Nissan Lafesta.

The details and part numbers on the coil are:

Hanshin

AIC - 2408

22448 EN200

5628

Where would the most reliable place be I can find out for sure who they are made by?

We had been looking at maybe putting Denso coils on it. Which I'm not sure if we can do now if we were only going to do one, as the existing other 3 are Hanshin (maybe Hitachi).

What are your thoughts on putting one Denso on with the other 3 originals, and 20 years old?

I don't want to take any risks with anything. Just would appreciate to know as I'm wanting to look into maybe putting all Densos on later if we can.

It's not ideal to possibly have to spend the money on a new Hanshin or equivalent coil then have to replace it again with the other 3 later if we want to put all Densos on. If we have to we will, just not ideal.

It's 20 years old but if I can afford them and the prices aren't too out the gate I like to use better quality parts, for obvious reasons.

Our car's done 145 000 kms and this may be the first replacements or work it's needed. It was 92 000 km when we bought it and it hasn't needed anything since we've had it til now.

Our previous Nissan and other older cars we've had have gone well into their 200 000 kms, personally I think it's very worth putting some better quality parts on it if they're not too expensive.

The Denso coils are being quoted slightly cheaper than the Hitachis, so no real difference in price.

If our Hanshin coils are Hitachi, or whichever brand they are, does anyone have any recommendations for the cheapest but reliable place to get genuine ones?

We've been quoted $185 and $205 plus freight from 2 mechanics for a Hitachi.

One Nissan parts shop has said $260 plus freight for their recommended coil but they couldn't tell me which brand it is. I'm going to try another Nissan place and see if they can tell me.

(the Denso coils are $172 to $210 plus freight from mechanics here depending where you go)

I've had a read of a few basic how to guides for replacing plugs and coils. I don't know the finer details but it seems potentially do able for someone who is thorough and follows the instructions.

One of us has done a little bit of mechanical stuff but not alot, I haven't done any, but we are both particular about getting the right information and following it to the letter. We don't want to take any risks with anything tho. Could we replace it ourselves if we need to?

Where is the most reliable source to find the manufacturer's specifications for torquing the plugs and coil bolts? (and anything else if it needs it). We don't have a manual. Or are they online somewhere?

Should we replace the 4th spark plug at the same time to be sure?

Is it ok to have one new plug and 3 older plugs on or is that not recommended?

Do we need to match the same brand with those too or?

The existing plugs are Denso iridiums.

ZXE20HR13.

One Nissan parts shop said Denso came up as the recommended brand for our car. We've been getting recommendations from mechanics and parts shops mostly for NGK plugs and a couple for Bosch.

Does anyone have any thoughts on which are best?

Does anyone know if the Densos we have in would be the originals, or how I could find out? Just curious and would love to know 😺

We've been told by a couple of mechanics that worn or older spark plugs can be a common cause of coils failing. Is that true, and do we need to replace the other spark plugs as soon as we can to prevent causing any of our other coils to fail?

If so, is there any idea of how soon ish? (may not be possible to know but just in case)

Thank you so much for your help :)🐾🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽