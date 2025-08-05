I'm looking at getting a Nissan eNote, one of the 2017 hybrid models. It comes with a stock (Japanese) radio installed with a reversing camera that appears on the radio screen.

However, I want to replace that with a proper radio that works in NZ using NZ's FM band.

My query is, would I need to replace the existing reversing camera with a new one along with the new radio, or would the currently-installed reversing camera work with the new radio? I have no idea if it's just a case of unplugging it from the old radio and plugging it into the new one, or if it would require an entire new camera to work.