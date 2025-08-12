Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Power steering leak - how should I proceed?
#320424 12-Aug-2025 16:37
The Mazda Axela (2011 hatch) has just failed its WOF for an empty power steering reservoir.

 

The mechanic has found both bushes to be leaking and it needs to be replaced or reconditioned. Apparently their agent won't quote without seeing it, but it'll cost around $2000.

 

I've also asked for a quote on a second hand unit and brand new.

 

 

 

What do Geekzone recommend? 

 

 

 

Extra context: 

 

  • We have an SUV for day to day, family trips, shopping, dog walks, etc etc.
  • Car mostly used for 5km trips x2 daily, with an occasional longer run. 
  • Family of four (both in car seats) and a dog. Though I can't see a reason why we all need to get in the car. 
  • Car has been lowered, and all the insurers have been increasing their premiums (I was thinking of replacing for this reason).
  • Youngest is still extremely fresh and we've committed to being on a single income for the next twelve months.
  • Wellington based.
  • Last three WOFs have all shown less than 2000km.
  • Jap import

Your car is worth north of $6k.

The WOF rejection is valid:

https://vehicleinspection.nzta.govt.nz/virms/in-service-wof-and-cof/general/steering-and-suspension/steering-and-suspension-systems

 

So it is logical to get the car fixed.


Only question's are:
- Should you sell the car in needing repair condition, for the next owner to fix.
- How to fix it most cost effectively if you keep it.

 

On the first point, in general, buyers are put off buying cars needing repairs, so if you don't want the car you would be better to have it fixed and then sell it. But if you can't fund the repair, or just don't want to deal with it, selling it in needing repair option could work.

On getting it fixed as cheaply as possible, given the $2000 cost it is not unreasonable to get prices from a few mechanics and choose between them. Unless you have a strong DIY appetite, you have few other options to cut costs

 

On used part's, of there is a risk that the replacement part will also be nearly aged out also, so if you can swing it, going new is ideal.



------------

On potentially replacing the car for lower costs, consider if you could make a Nissan leaf work (will need to have off street parking, and no to take the leaf out of town). Unsure about the wellington market, but there is a 72% battery health 2014 nissan leaf asking $3k in Auckland. They are quite reliable, and don't tend to be stolen. 

www.facebook.com/marketplace/item/1051664756941012

------------

On insurance, I have gone to third party on both my car's (worth about $8k and $3k). Will be a serious chore if somebody crashes into me (generally fine with it if it is my fault...) but I just can't justify the cost of comprehensive insurance in the current insurance market. 



top up reservoir, get wof somewhere else, sell it to turners auction

