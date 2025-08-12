The Mazda Axela (2011 hatch) has just failed its WOF for an empty power steering reservoir.
The mechanic has found both bushes to be leaking and it needs to be replaced or reconditioned. Apparently their agent won't quote without seeing it, but it'll cost around $2000.
I've also asked for a quote on a second hand unit and brand new.
What do Geekzone recommend?
Extra context:
- We have an SUV for day to day, family trips, shopping, dog walks, etc etc.
- Car mostly used for 5km trips x2 daily, with an occasional longer run.
- Family of four (both in car seats) and a dog. Though I can't see a reason why we all need to get in the car.
- Car has been lowered, and all the insurers have been increasing their premiums (I was thinking of replacing for this reason).
- Youngest is still extremely fresh and we've committed to being on a single income for the next twelve months.
- Wellington based.
- Last three WOFs have all shown less than 2000km.
- Jap import