Your car is worth north of $6k.



The WOF rejection is valid:



https://vehicleinspection.nzta.govt.nz/virms/in-service-wof-and-cof/general/steering-and-suspension/steering-and-suspension-systems

So it is logical to get the car fixed.





Only question's are:

- Should you sell the car in needing repair condition, for the next owner to fix.

- How to fix it most cost effectively if you keep it.

On the first point, in general, buyers are put off buying cars needing repairs, so if you don't want the car you would be better to have it fixed and then sell it. But if you can't fund the repair, or just don't want to deal with it, selling it in needing repair option could work.



On getting it fixed as cheaply as possible, given the $2000 cost it is not unreasonable to get prices from a few mechanics and choose between them. Unless you have a strong DIY appetite, you have few other options to cut costs

On used part's, of there is a risk that the replacement part will also be nearly aged out also, so if you can swing it, going new is ideal.







On potentially replacing the car for lower costs, consider if you could make a Nissan leaf work (will need to have off street parking, and no to take the leaf out of town). Unsure about the wellington market, but there is a 72% battery health 2014 nissan leaf asking $3k in Auckland. They are quite reliable, and don't tend to be stolen.



www.facebook.com/marketplace/item/1051664756941012



On insurance, I have gone to third party on both my car's (worth about $8k and $3k). Will be a serious chore if somebody crashes into me (generally fine with it if it is my fault...) but I just can't justify the cost of comprehensive insurance in the current insurance market.