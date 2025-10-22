Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Auckland promises pothole fixes in 24 hours arterial and five days side-road

gzt

gzt

18848 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 7978

Lifetime subscriber

#323071 22-Oct-2025 12:16
Send private message

Auckland supercity promises to fix any report of an arterial pothole within 24 hours:

RNZ: Auckland Transport is pledging to plug almost every pothole on the region's key roads within a day of them being reported. It's again rolling out its pre-summer Pothole Promise campaign - 95 percent of potholes on Auckland's arterial and high-volume regional roads fixed within 24 hours.

It doesn't say what they will do with the remaining 5%. Report on link below. On mobile scroll a bit for guest access no login required. You'll be prompted for photo upload on the second page:

https://contact.at.govt.nz/?cid=afa41a5f-7350-ec11-8f8e-0022481528f0

It's a good thing. It's hard to imagine how they could possibly keep up. It's the first time I've heard of this. I'll have something to do next time I'm in the passenger seat ; ).

Create new topic
Bung
6744 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2932

Subscriber

  #3427158 22-Oct-2025 12:35
Send private message

If they don’t fix them quickly it will take even longer. I had an uncle who owned a tyre shop in Wellington. He was always going on about the amount of business he got from cars hitting potholes.



JuiceNZ
14 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 14


  #3427161 22-Oct-2025 13:04
Send private message

Think this has been policy since last year. Either they aren't being reported or AT are failing their targets or the 'easy' 95% they repair aren't on the roads I travel...

richms
29148 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 10266

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3427173 22-Oct-2025 14:53
Send private message

I would guess that Grafton road is arterial and it always seems to have potholes on it uphill between the hospital road intersection and the bridge over the motorway.

 

 




Richard rich.ms

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 