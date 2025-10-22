RNZ: Auckland Transport is pledging to plug almost every pothole on the region's key roads within a day of them being reported. It's again rolling out its pre-summer Pothole Promise campaign - 95 percent of potholes on Auckland's arterial and high-volume regional roads fixed within 24 hours.
It doesn't say what they will do with the remaining 5%. Report on link below. On mobile scroll a bit for guest access no login required. You'll be prompted for photo upload on the second page:
https://contact.at.govt.nz/?cid=afa41a5f-7350-ec11-8f8e-0022481528f0
It's a good thing. It's hard to imagine how they could possibly keep up. It's the first time I've heard of this. I'll have something to do next time I'm in the passenger seat ; ).