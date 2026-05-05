Hi Team - I have a 2021 Haval H2 vehicle (also known as a Jolion I believe) - it's fitted with tyre pressure monitoring sensors. I've recently had one indicate a fault (instead of displaying the pressure & temperature for each of the 4 tyres one tyre has red warnings flashing next to the wheel icon). About a week later another tyre displayed a fault and then about a week later a third tyre showed a fault.

I've double checked the pressures with a manual gauge and am assuming that the batteries in the tyre modules have died (I've read that they last 5 to 8 years).

I've visited a tyre shop and an auto-electrician to see if they can scan and re-set the TPMS system (in case it's a fault), but they haven't been able to access the car with their computers. I've booked it in with the dealer but they can't look at it for a couple of weeks. Meanwhile the WOF has expired and it seems I can't get a WOF with a warning sensor on the dash.

I've Googled around & it seems there are various methods to disable the system in a few common (USA) vehicles, but nothing that seems to suit a Haval.

TLDR - does anyone know a way to disable the whole TPMS system so I can just go back to the good old method of checking the tyres every now & then...? Thanks for any suggestions.