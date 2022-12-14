Don't know about that exact model, but the canon ink tank printers in general I've found to be pretty awful. Lacking features for the price, menu system is almost non-existent, often seem to have odd issues are are difficult to work with if a problem arises. I would never touch one personally.

The Epson ink tank printers seem to be generally more reliable. If you need an inkjet just for A4, I'd look at something like a Brother MFC-J4340DWXL.

If you can avoid printing colour, a mono laser is a better option again.