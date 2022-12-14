Posting as I'm keen to hear what others think of this printer.
Don't know about that exact model, but the canon ink tank printers in general I've found to be pretty awful. Lacking features for the price, menu system is almost non-existent, often seem to have odd issues are are difficult to work with if a problem arises. I would never touch one personally.
The Epson ink tank printers seem to be generally more reliable. If you need an inkjet just for A4, I'd look at something like a Brother MFC-J4340DWXL.
If you can avoid printing colour, a mono laser is a better option again.
We have the g60g5 and are very happy with it.
It stopped printing blue for a while but an ink flush cleared up the issue.
We make sure that we print a full colour page more often now.
We got it over a year ago and have printed hundreds (thousands?) of pages and the ink levels are still half full.
Good price for an inktank but the top paper feed puts me off it. Prefer paper cassette from the bottom as on my existing Canon.
Edit. The pix on The Market site seems to imply it has a bottom paper feed
