Kogan Mobile

Offer available on Kogan Mobile Prepay:

MEDIUM (kogan.com) 4.0Gb per 30 days ($125 per SIM = $10.42 per 30 days)

LARGE (kogan.com) 15.0Gb per 30 days ($165 per SIM = $13.75 per 30 days)

The Kogan Mobile EOFY Buy One Get One Free Offer is valid for new and existing Kogan Mobile customers. Personal use only. Offer available on Kogan Mobile prepay MEDIUM and LARGE 365 Day plans purchased before 11:59PM NZDT 02/04/2024 unless sold out prior or extended. Not available for commercial or resale purposes. After purchasing a buy one get one free offer, customers will be sent two MEDIUM or two LARGE 365 day Kogan Mobile vouchers via email, one for them and one to give to a friend. Vouchers expire at 11:59PM NZDT on 31/05/2024. Activation or recharge must be made before the voucher expiry date. Only one voucher can be used per activation or recharge. Vouchers do not stack. Vouchers cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotional offers. Vouchers are not transferable for cash. The full amount of each Plan must be paid upon activation, recharge or purchase of a voucher. SIM card not included. A Kogan Mobile SIM card must be ordered from https://www.kogan.com/nz/ or https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/ before a Prepaid Plan can be activated. SIM delivery takes up to 14 working days, after which you can activate.

