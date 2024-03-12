Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Wakrak

1710 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#312052 12-Mar-2024 13:55
Kogan Mobile
Offer available on Kogan Mobile Prepay:

 

MEDIUM (kogan.com) 4.0Gb per 30 days ($125 per SIM = $10.42 per 30 days)
LARGE (kogan.com) 15.0Gb per 30 days ($165 per SIM = $13.75 per 30 days)

 

The Kogan Mobile EOFY Buy One Get One Free Offer is valid for new and existing Kogan Mobile customers. Personal use only. Offer available on Kogan Mobile prepay MEDIUM and LARGE 365 Day plans purchased before 11:59PM NZDT 02/04/2024 unless sold out prior or extended. Not available for commercial or resale purposes. After purchasing a buy one get one free offer, customers will be sent two MEDIUM or two LARGE 365 day Kogan Mobile vouchers via email, one for them and one to give to a friend. Vouchers expire at 11:59PM NZDT on 31/05/2024. Activation or recharge must be made before the voucher expiry date. Only one voucher can be used per activation or recharge. Vouchers do not stack. Vouchers cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotional offers. Vouchers are not transferable for cash. The full amount of each Plan must be paid upon activation, recharge or purchase of a voucher. SIM card not included. A Kogan Mobile SIM card must be ordered from https://www.kogan.com/nz/ or https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/ before a Prepaid Plan can be activated. SIM delivery takes up to 14 working days, after which you can activate.

 

Buy One Get One Free Kogan Mobile 365 Day SIM Plans (Medium $250, Large $330) @ Kogan Mobile - ChoiceCheapies

ssamjh
340 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3205645 12-Mar-2024 14:02
Looking for someone to go halves with me with the Large plan.




nzpilot1181
132 posts

Master Geek


  #3205646 12-Mar-2024 14:03
I would be keen to do this :-)
Flick me a PM

russelo
328 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3205683 12-Mar-2024 14:32
Anyone wants to halve on medium?



mortonman
269 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3205700 12-Mar-2024 15:17
Can i use these on existing accounts. I bought my kids vouchers last year which will expire in early June. If i buy 2 more vouchers do they just use the code before 31st May?

Wakrak

1710 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3205705 12-Mar-2024 15:30
mortonman:

 

Can i use these on existing accounts. I bought my kids vouchers last year which will expire in early June. If i buy 2 more vouchers do they just use the code before 31st May?

 

 

 

 

Should be fine. No mention of this offer being for new customers only. And yes, just use the code before the 31st of May. 

nappa32
21 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3205806 12-Mar-2024 19:16
I would like to do a large one. In wellington :) 

ssamjh
340 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3205807 12-Mar-2024 19:19
nzpilot1181: I would be keen to do this :-)
Flick me a PM

 

I've sent you a DM :D




ssamjh
340 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3206132 13-Mar-2024 19:14
My mum also wants a plan, so I'm also looking for someone who would like to go halves the Medium plan. DM me if you're interested.



Edit: Found someone, all done 😁




nappa32
21 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3206296 14-Mar-2024 11:58
I have a Large plan to sell. If anyone is interested in Wellington, willing to meet up this week.

jbergler
43 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3207493 18-Mar-2024 13:07
nappa32:

 

I have a Large plan to sell. If anyone is interested in Wellington, willing to meet up this week.

 

 

 

 

DM'd you

teogideon
2 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #3209400 21-Mar-2024 22:02
Looking for someone reputable to go halves on large plan with me. Considering my lack of rep, I'll buy the package and send you your code before you pay.

 

 

33coupe
982 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3209833 23-Mar-2024 12:17
Keen to go halves on a large plan if anyone is keen. Based in Christchurch if it helps. Thanks

Wakrak

1710 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3209905 23-Mar-2024 16:53
33coupe: Keen to go halves on a large plan if anyone is keen. Based in Christchurch if it helps. Thanks

 

Some folks on Cheapies 

 

Buy One Get One Free Kogan Mobile 365 Day SIM Plans (Medium $250, Large $330) @ Kogan Mobile - ChoiceCheapies

teogideon
2 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #3229181 12-May-2024 09:05
Looking for someone reputable to go halves on large plan with me. I've already bought the package.

ushare99
64 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3249614 16-Jun-2024 11:23
anyone still looking to sell a half? 

