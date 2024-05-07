Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
neb

neb

#312676 7-May-2024 18:33
Their fire sale is continuing, they're selling stuff like Ender-3 Pro's for $110 + GST (free shipping), Knipex tools for barely above Craftright prices, etc.

 

Edited to add: Forgot the overall link, it's here.

richms
  #3227484 7-May-2024 19:16
Link isn't working for me. I got an excel spreadsheet but it only lists 2 knipex in it that are 1000s.

 

Tempting to get more 3d printers but I barely use the ones I have at the moment. Plus older design enders need upgrades to make them less hassle.




neb

neb

  #3227491 7-May-2024 19:37
Yeah, you end up in a redirect loop, and as you point out the spreadsheet isn't showing the same stuff as what's on the web page.  Apparently they're aware of it, not sure when the fix will be in.

 

$340 power supply I paid $160 for two weeks ago is now down to about $60, sigh.

richms
  #3227493 7-May-2024 19:45
neb:

 

Yeah, you end up in a redirect loop, and as you point out the spreadsheet isn't showing the same stuff as what's on the web page.  Apparently they're aware of it, not sure when the fix will be in.

 

$340 power supply I paid $160 for two weeks ago is now down to about $60, sigh.

 

 

Got a link?




neb

neb

  #3227494 7-May-2024 19:57
richms:
neb: $340 power supply I paid $160 for two weeks ago is now down to about $60, sigh.

 

Got a link?

 

 

Looks like it's now backordered which it wasn't a few hours ago, however they have multiple SKUs for the same model so may be available under another SKU.  There's also a 15% off code AUAOV24Q2W, and a 10% one somewhere if that doesn't work.

neb

neb

  #3227495 7-May-2024 19:59
Ah, here's another SKU and that has the -02 suffix so it's eligible for either the 10% or 15% additional discount.

neb

neb

  #3227496 7-May-2024 20:01
And a GW Instek 3-channel for $170, normal price ~$800.  Tempted to get a second Multicomp in case I ever need dual-voltage on a system without its own power distribution.

 

And here's a Knipex example, 78 71 125's for $32, standard price $86.

elpenguino
  #3227499 7-May-2024 20:11
neb:

 

Ah, here's another SKU and that has the -02 suffix so it's eligible for either the 10% or 15% additional discount.

 

 

Whoa. Cheaper than the Tenma ones.

 

EDIT. No it's not, Tenma one (3A) for $31 +GST. Pocket change....




neb

neb

  #3227500 7-May-2024 20:13
Yup, and Tenma are Aliexpress-grade while the MultiComp are Owon... OK, still Aliexpress but a much better class of Aliexpress.

 

For an example of the SKUs, here's a MeanWell 12V 5A Level VI power brick, standard and -02 suffix, where the -02 is eligible for a further 15% off the $11 price.

 

(Normal price is $30-40).

elpenguino
  #3227501 7-May-2024 20:20
Hmmmmm.

 

Do I need more stuff <glances round> ?

 

 

 

Maaaaybe...




neb

neb

  #3227502 7-May-2024 20:21
Don't worry, help is at hand.

richms
  #3227504 7-May-2024 20:25
That AUAOV24Q2W voucher didnt work. Im looking on the NZ site, and some of the links you posted were to the AU one - which did you find that code worked on?

 

 




michaelmurfy
meow
  #3227505 7-May-2024 20:27
neb:

 

Ah, here's another SKU and that has the -02 suffix so it's eligible for either the 10% or 15% additional discount.

 

Here is another that is in stock: https://au.element14.com/multicomp-pro/mp710086/dc-power-supply-1ch-30v-5a-150w/dp/322741902?ost=322741902 




neb

neb

  #3227506 7-May-2024 20:38
richms: That AUAOV24Q2W voucher didnt work. Im looking on the NZ site, and some of the links you posted were to the AU one - which did you find that code worked on?

 

I used the NZ site, but you may need the SKU with the 02 suffix to get the discount.  Also mine was a few weeks back, they may have fixed the issue where you could get a further 15% on top of the sale price.

richms
  #3227507 7-May-2024 20:43
neb:

 

richms: That AUAOV24Q2W voucher didnt work. Im looking on the NZ site, and some of the links you posted were to the AU one - which did you find that code worked on?

 

I used the NZ site, but you may need the SKU with the 02 suffix to get the discount.  Also mine was a few weeks back, they may have fixed the issue where you could get a further 15% on top of the sale price.

 

 

Do you have the 10% one you mentioned before?




neb

neb

  #3227509 7-May-2024 20:56
I don't have that one sorry... ah, just realised, the 02 suffix means it's already discounted, I had it reversed, so try it on the non-02 SKU.

