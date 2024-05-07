Their fire sale is continuing, they're selling stuff like Ender-3 Pro's for $110 + GST (free shipping), Knipex tools for barely above Craftright prices, etc.
Edited to add: Forgot the overall link, it's here.
Yeah, you end up in a redirect loop, and as you point out the spreadsheet isn't showing the same stuff as what's on the web page. Apparently they're aware of it, not sure when the fix will be in.
$340 power supply I paid $160 for two weeks ago is now down to about $60, sigh.
neb:
Got a link?
Got a link?
Got a link?
Looks like it's now backordered which it wasn't a few hours ago, however they have multiple SKUs for the same model so may be available under another SKU. There's also a 15% off code AUAOV24Q2W, and a 10% one somewhere if that doesn't work.
Ah, here's another SKU and that has the -02 suffix so it's eligible for either the 10% or 15% additional discount.
And a GW Instek 3-channel for $170, normal price ~$800. Tempted to get a second Multicomp in case I ever need dual-voltage on a system without its own power distribution.
And here's a Knipex example, 78 71 125's for $32, standard price $86.
Whoa. Cheaper than the Tenma ones.
EDIT. No it's not, Tenma one (3A) for $31 +GST. Pocket change....

Yup, and Tenma are Aliexpress-grade while the MultiComp are Owon... OK, still Aliexpress but a much better class of Aliexpress.
For an example of the SKUs, here's a MeanWell 12V 5A Level VI power brick, standard and -02 suffix, where the -02 is eligible for a further 15% off the $11 price.
(Normal price is $30-40).
Hmmmmm.
Do I need more stuff <glances round> ?
Maaaaybe...
Don't worry, help is at hand.
Here is another that is in stock: https://au.element14.com/multicomp-pro/mp710086/dc-power-supply-1ch-30v-5a-150w/dp/322741902?ost=322741902
richms: That AUAOV24Q2W voucher didnt work. Im looking on the NZ site, and some of the links you posted were to the AU one - which did you find that code worked on?
I used the NZ site, but you may need the SKU with the 02 suffix to get the discount. Also mine was a few weeks back, they may have fixed the issue where you could get a further 15% on top of the sale price.
Do you have the 10% one you mentioned before?
I don't have that one sorry... ah, just realised, the 02 suffix means it's already discounted, I had it reversed, so try it on the non-02 SKU.