Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 30 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsBargains and DealsLenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition (Intel Lunar Lake) @ $1560 delivered
billgates

4704 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#317618 30-Oct-2024 15:16
Send private message

Hey fellas,

 

If anyone is looking at purchasing a new Windows laptop specially the new Intel Lunar Lake which is very impressive in performance for power, battery, processing etc, Lenovo is currently running there black friday deal a month early on there website for the Yoga Slim 7i Aura edition below. It is fully specced at 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 2.8K IPS 120Hz touch screen display. Price on website is $2499 but when you add it to cart, it adds another $100 coupon and takes the price down to $2399. I then jumped on Lenovo chat online and requested the online agent to provide a better price. They offered to either knock off another 35% off $2399 or add the 4 year warranty for free if I complete purchase in next 24 hours and it came at $1560. I picked the $1560 price and then they also offered the 4 year warranty for $450 which I refused and just purchased the laptop only. 

 

Any other equillant spec and build quality Intel lunar lake laptop released only in the last 1 month globally is NZD$3k at minimum for same specs. Pays to jump on chat or call them and ask for a better price. If you need a new laptop or a xmas gift for someone special, this is a fantastic price and highly rated reviewed laptop. Memory is soldiered but M2.SSD can be upgraded by user. I think there is a spare M.2 slot even.

 

Yoga Slim 7i (15″, Gen 9) Aura Edition I AI-powered innovation for creatives on the go | 83HMCTO1WWNZ1 | Lenovo NZ




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
boland
545 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3303301 30-Oct-2024 17:11
Send private message

Thanks! I've got the same deal after chatting.

 

Pretty good deal. The RRP of $3999 is not realistic though, but still $1550 is a very good price for such a laptop.

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
billgates

4704 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3303365 30-Oct-2024 17:48
Send private message

RRP is likely around $3000 as the equillant Dell XPS with a smaller battery but same CPU, RAM and SSD and resolution screen is $3600. Half price is good deal I agree.

 

Dell XPS 13 Laptop - Thin and Lightweight Laptop | Dell New Zealand

boland
545 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3303383 30-Oct-2024 19:49
Send private message

Just placed the order. Also got an email that it's in high demand and recommended to order before 10pm NZT, after that the offer may no longer be valid.

 

Thanks for the post @billgates (username checks out lol)

 

Bear in mind the laptop is a Copilot+ laptop and thus will have Recall which you may want to disable.



billgates

4704 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3303384 30-Oct-2024 19:52
Send private message

Ha. Was it Tania from Lenovo @boland? She emailed me the same blurb that its in high demand. End of the month, gotta reach there targets tactics. I placed the order as well an hour ago but only because the price is very very sharp and not the high demand tactic email. Now I need to find a carrying bag for it or a backpack.




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

boland
545 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3303385 30-Oct-2024 19:55
Send private message

billgates:

 

Ha. Was it Tania from Lenovo @boland? She emailed me the same blurb that its in high demand. End of the month, gotta reach there targets tactics. I placed the order as well an hour ago but only because the price is very very sharp and not the high demand tactic email. Now I need to find a carrying bag for it or a backpack.

 

 

Yep, Tania :) I was guessing it could be in high demand as people from here found it? But yeah could also be sales tactics.

 

I did research and it's a very good deal. Slightly above budget but I'm hoping to get many years out of it.

 

@billgates

loceff13
1055 posts

Uber Geek


  #3303451 30-Oct-2024 23:12
Send private message

Offer did indeed end pm au/10pm nz

amanzi
Amanzi
1275 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3307735 11-Nov-2024 14:06
Send private message

The Black Friday pricing for this laptop still has it at $2,499.00 and the $100 discount still gets added once the item is in the cart. But the chat agent wasn't able to add any further discounts for me. 😞 Although they did offer a Bluetooth mouse for $1. 🤣



amanzi
Amanzi
1275 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3307738 11-Nov-2024 14:09
Send private message

Those of you that did order this laptop - has it arrived yet and are you happy with it? Any pros or cons worth mentioning?

boland
545 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3307740 11-Nov-2024 14:15
Send private message

It just arrived today. Unboxing soon...

billgates

4704 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3307750 11-Nov-2024 14:42
Send private message

Mine arrived on Friday as I went and picked it up at DHL collection centre myself. Laptop is awesome. Keyboard is awesome. Screen is awesome. Speakers are amazing. Best I have heard in laptops. Battery life is awesome. Very happy for $1560. Now I need to buy a backpack and sleeve for it.




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

boland
545 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3308760 13-Nov-2024 19:56
Send private message

The laptop is awesome!

 

It does not have Recall though. Not that I care, but I thought this kind of laptop would have that feature.
Speakers are indeed superb.

 

Almost no bloatware and the Lenovo software is pretty good. Already set it to smart charge such that it doesn't keep it at 100% when plugged in, as I'll be mainly using it plugged in.

 

Only minor downside my SO has mentioned is that it does not have a numpad.

billgates

4704 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3308769 13-Nov-2024 20:15
Send private message

Recall will be released as part of MS OS update soon. Only bloatware I found was McAfee and Lenovo app that advertises there premium services you can purchase (not Vantage). I uninstalled these 2 apps. I am very happy there is no numpad. It is what makes the keyboard so awesome without a numpad.




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

networkn
Networkn
32162 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3308821 14-Nov-2024 08:34
Send private message

amanzi:

 

The Black Friday pricing for this laptop still has it at $2,499.00 and the $100 discount still gets added once the item is in the cart. But the chat agent wasn't able to add any further discounts for me. 😞 Although they did offer a Bluetooth mouse for $1. 🤣

 

 

Same deal I was offered. Disappointing. 

jonathan18
7413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3308828 14-Nov-2024 09:01
Send private message

I'm glad you others have done the hard work to see if this same deal can be squeezed out; I tried a couple of times via their online chat and couldn't get past the first hurdle of entering my contact details! They wanted only a Whatsapp number (which I don't have), and then trying to leave info to get contacted they required an order number. 

 

I remember now why I gave up ordering directly from manufacturers' sites - same @#$@#ed up and frustrating experience as with Dell in years gone by. I'll just need to keep a better eye out for these deals when initially posted!

billgates

4704 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3308891 14-Nov-2024 11:02
Send private message

I recommend making contact via chat towards end of the month with any shop that has sales agents as if they have not met their sales targets for the month, they will offer a deal. I always aim for 28th or 29th of the month to make contact.




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 Review
Posted 2-May-2025 10:12

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright