billgates:

Hey fellas,

If anyone is looking at purchasing a new Windows laptop specially the new Intel Lunar Lake which is very impressive in performance for power, battery, processing etc, Lenovo is currently running there black friday deal a month early on there website for the Yoga Slim 7i Aura edition below. It is fully specced at 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 2.8K IPS 120Hz touch screen display. Price on website is $2499 but when you add it to cart, it adds another $100 coupon and takes the price down to $2399. I then jumped on Lenovo chat online and requested the online agent to provide a better price. They offered to either knock off another 35% off $2399 or add the 4 year warranty for free if I complete purchase in next 24 hours and it came at $1560. I picked the $1560 price and then they also offered the 4 year warranty for $450 which I refused and just purchased the laptop only.

Any other equillant spec and build quality Intel lunar lake laptop released only in the last 1 month globally is NZD$3k at minimum for same specs. Pays to jump on chat or call them and ask for a better price. If you need a new laptop or a xmas gift for someone special, this is a fantastic price and highly rated reviewed laptop. Memory is soldiered but M2.SSD can be upgraded by user. I think there is a spare M.2 slot even.

Yoga Slim 7i (15″, Gen 9) Aura Edition I AI-powered innovation for creatives on the go | 83HMCTO1WWNZ1 | Lenovo NZ



