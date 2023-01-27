Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
My Republic DHCP lease time killing my Internet for hours a week
#303249 27-Jan-2023 20:22
I moved recently and went back to My Republic as before at my previous place before the one I was just at we were with MR and had basically no issues.

I moved in with friends for a year and was on Voyager, then moved and am back on MR.

Recently MR must have reduced the DHCP lease time to weekly as every 7 days without fail my Internet drops and won't come back till I've rebooted either the router or the ONT.

This is a massive pain as I'm usually at work when this happens and I host a plex server, the Internet drops at 11 or 12 while I'm at work and I don't get home till 8pm, so there's 8/9hrs where my server is offline.

MR say its my issue but when they had DHCP leases at a month my router would pick it back up immediately and we had around 2 seconds drop rather than hours.

I'm this close to ditching MR and changing to Quic or another PPPoE network with affordable static IP

surely a DHCP lease shouldn't block/drop the connection every 7 days, as i thought it checked for something on that address and reissued the IP to the same connection if it was active. only when something is inactive for more than its lease would it issue the address to someone else.

 

 

I pay for a static IP so it won't be giving the address elsewhere, it's just the lease telling my router the same IP is killing my Internet connection every week

