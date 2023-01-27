I moved recently and went back to My Republic as before at my previous place before the one I was just at we were with MR and had basically no issues.



I moved in with friends for a year and was on Voyager, then moved and am back on MR.



Recently MR must have reduced the DHCP lease time to weekly as every 7 days without fail my Internet drops and won't come back till I've rebooted either the router or the ONT.



This is a massive pain as I'm usually at work when this happens and I host a plex server, the Internet drops at 11 or 12 while I'm at work and I don't get home till 8pm, so there's 8/9hrs where my server is offline.



MR say its my issue but when they had DHCP leases at a month my router would pick it back up immediately and we had around 2 seconds drop rather than hours.



I'm this close to ditching MR and changing to Quic or another PPPoE network with affordable static IP