Well its upon us already.
The Warriors have been all talk of being the fittest team in the comp. Kearney has focused on possession and completion in 2017 and despite not making the 8 was successful at both of those. Im predicting he will focus on defense this year, let completion become autonomous and keep attack fairly simple and natural. The team will always score points, but our problems in the past have been completing sets and defending our line, so Im on board his game plan.
Not many fancying our chances of making the playoffs, I remember a year where everybody wrote us off as wooden spoon start of season only to finish in the GF.
https://www.stuff.co.nz/sport/opinion/102018878/head-to-head-will-warriors-break-their-playoff-drought-in-2018
I disagree, I think we will make the playoffs, and anything can happen from there. I predict 2019 to be our Maiden GF win.
"Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), 2 David Fusitua, 3 Peta Hiku, 4 Solomone Kata, 5 Ken Maumalo, 6 Blake Green, 7 Shaun Johnson, 8 James Gavet, 9 Issac Luke, 10 Adam Blair, 11 Isaiah Papali'i, 12 Tohu Harris, 13 Ligi Sao
Interchange: 14 Sam Cook, 15 Leivaha Pulu, 16 Sam Lisone, 17 Bunty Afoa"
"Simon Mannering is out with a shoulder injury. New signings Peta Hiku, Blake Green, Adam Blair and Tohu Harris start, as do young forwards Isaiah Papali'I and Ligi Sao, while hooker Sam Cook will make his NRL debut off the bench."
Thats an impressive team even without Simon, Hiku, Blair and Harris are going to add a lot to the team, especially Harris being exactly the kind of forward we need, high tackle count, best line breaking forward in the game along with being in the top 5 offloaders, I expect to see Fusitua following him around the park.
Warriors have never won in Perth 0-9, Im predicting 22-6 over the Bunnies. Kickoff 9pm NZT, just after we beat England 3-2 in the ODI series :-)