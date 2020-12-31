New year, new thread.
Thoughts and feelings welcome.
Big one to watch for me is McLaren with Mercedes power (plus socials from Lando and Ric) and the ‘new’ Aston Martin team with Seb.
Im looking forward to Mercedes having real competition. Max is huge, Danny Ric, Perez, lots to like
Go back a year, McLaren Number three, you'd be taken away in a white jacket! Awesome for them
Seb? I dunno what's up with him, he always delivered, especially in a tight quali. I hope he is rejuvenated
josephhinvest: Sir Lewis! 😬
I did see that coming ... but didn't know it'd happen before he'd retire ... or did I miss something?
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.
Cheers. reminds me to watch the extra video they have on Spark Sport before this weekend's racing. Test highlights and other random stuff
Just watched the first F2 (sprint) race. Great result for Liam Lawson!
nzkc:
Just watched the first F2 (sprint) race. Great result for Liam Lawson!
Might be some good racing this season, Mercedes and RBR appear to be even. RBR even took the first sector and the top speed marker which are both surprising.
Looks like the new regs regarding the floor may have affected Mercedes due to their low rake design and long wheel base... with Hammy behind Max, will be interesting to see if the merc can follow this year and get close to overtake or if its just a bit of a dog!
Benoire:
Looks like the new regs regarding the floor may have affected Mercedes due to their low rake design and long wheel base... with Hammy behind Max, will be interesting to see if the merc can follow this year and get close to overtake or if its just a bit of a dog!
They are a dog behind, but I give them credit to design a car that can only lead. Confident, and the last 6 years proves that
Jaxson: Kinda wished to see McLaren further up, but still a solid improvement from them.
Ferrari near the front was interesting. Alonso punching above his weight and Gasly.
I hear Honda are pulling out after this year, so Red Bull really need to make this one count.
Yep, Alonso was awesome. Gasly has gone good too. Can Honda reconsider???