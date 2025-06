tdgeek: Annecdotally, from what I recall in F2, quali wasn't his strong suit. Effectively hes racing only 7 others.

His one-lap pace has always been an issue for him, a fact that has already been highlighted extensively by his detractors. In Super Formula he only qualified on pole once, in the very last of nine rounds. He also had two 2nd's and two 3rd's in qualifying, driving the best car on the grid.

Making it to Q3 every round needs to be the absolute minimum for him, given there are probably only four good teams at the outset of 2025. If drivers like Gasly, Tsunoda, Hulkenberg, Alonso are besting him in qualification, that would be bad for his long term survival. Tsunoda is going to be singularly motivated to beat him at every opportunity.

Think Liam can do it, but I sure hope the RB21 is quick. Red Bull are saying the car will be an "evolution" of the RB20, believing there is not much to be gained in a massive redesign when this will be the last season of these regs. As I mentioned earlier, I hope he is getting across to England ASAP and getting as much time in the simulator as is humanly possible. This is his big-time break, he can't do too much prep leading into pre-season testing.