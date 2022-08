Sounds Air NZ Airline - Sounds Air

Fly all you like, all of spring on one fare. With nine destinations around New Zealand, you can pop into Picton, swing by Wanaka, check out Christchurch, see the rellies in Welly then your mates in Taupo, one minute Westport, nek minnit Nelson, Blenheim today, Paraparaumu tomorrow.

1000 available.

Terms & Conditions

Individuals who are 15 years and above may purchase a Sounds Air Season Pass via the website.

Purchasing a Season Pass requires individuals to create a customer log in.

Bookings

Flight bookings must be made 7 days prior to travel and be booked via our reservations call centre.

Season Pass holders are permitted to have 2x active return bookings at any time.

The Season Pass can only be used by the Season Pass owner.

Travel dates are from the 1st of September 2022 to the 30th of November 2022. No extensions are permitted.

Flight bookings for all Season Pass members are subject to availability. Space may be limited for bookings during peak travel periods and public holidays. Please call reservations on 0800 505 005 for options.

Changes, Cancellations and No Show

All changes and cancellation requests made at least 24 hours prior to travel will incur a $40 fee.

If you cancel, change, or fail to check in for your flight (No-Show) within 24 hours of departure, your Season Pass will be suspended for further bookings and a $150 reactivation fee will apply.

Sounds Air Season Pass are non-refundable and cannot be placed in credit.

Prior to departure