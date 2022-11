SO is overseas having flown Qantas to visit South Africa. She’s trying to find out about paying for an extra bag.



In my experience on Air NZ, United, American etc you can pre-purchase extra bags at a discounted rate.



When I rang Qantas they quoted $800 which sounds like the airport excess baggage rate.



The website is a bit ambiguous - rate appears to be by weight by vary wildly between $80 - $300 per 5kgs.



Does anybody have knowledge on how it works with Qantas?