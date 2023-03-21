I see there was a headline or two a few days ago about the "new domestic terminal" with AIAL telling the world how wonderful the new terminal will be.

I must admit the set up we have is pretty third world having the two terminals separated like they are now. The proposed changes seem rather expensive for what they'll achieve as the new terminal will only cater for domestic jet services, all turbo prop services will still operate out of the existing terminal.

Anyone transiting Auckland using a combination of turbo prop and jet services will have the mad dash between terminals. International travellers going to/from the regions will still have to brave the elements or stand out side and wait for the the shuttle bus.

Improved services for domestic users, hardly anything worthwhile I'd say, certainly nothing to crow about, but then in the case of AIAL I'm not surprised. Once again Auckland could learn a thing or two from Wellington.

Seems also they have made the decision to proceed before the consultation process with the airlines was complete and the airlines are pushing back. AIAL on their game again.