Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTravel (planes, train, cruise)Auckland International Airport - Domestic Terminal Changes
Technofreak

5812 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#303938 21-Mar-2023 17:26
Send private message quote this post

I see there was a headline or two a few days ago about the "new domestic terminal" with AIAL telling the world how wonderful the new terminal will  be.  

 

I must admit the set up we have is pretty third world having the two terminals separated like they are now. The proposed changes seem rather expensive for what they'll achieve as the new terminal will only cater for domestic jet services, all turbo prop services will still operate out of the existing terminal.

 

Anyone transiting Auckland using a combination of turbo prop and jet services will have the mad dash between terminals. International travellers going to/from the regions will still have to brave the elements or stand out side and wait for the the shuttle bus.

 

Improved services for domestic users, hardly anything worthwhile I'd say, certainly nothing to crow about, but then in the case of AIAL I'm not surprised. Once again Auckland could learn a thing or two from Wellington.

 

Seems also they have made the decision to proceed before the consultation process with the airlines was complete and the airlines are pushing back. AIAL on their game again.




Sony Xperia XA2 running Sailfish OS. https://sailfishos.org The true independent open source mobile OS 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Dell Inspiron 14z i5

Create new topic
Handle9
8601 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3053007 21-Mar-2023 18:02
Send private message quote this post

The cost is ok for what they are doing. The terminal extension is significant but the relocation of services in terminal 2 is huge as well as moving to ICS, which doesn't really work too well for turboprop operations.

 

It should be more straight forward than the departures processor was, that was nasty.

 

Comparing an ICS terminal to Wellington doesn't make sense. They are a totally different scale and complexity of operations.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
allan
1811 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3053012 21-Mar-2023 18:22
Send private message quote this post

What confused me was the reference to the new domestic terminal as the "domestic jet terminal" and that regional services would remain in the existing terminal. So now there will be two domestic terminals?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 