ForumsPoliticsThe Former President Of The USA: Donald Trump impeached twice
DarthKermit

5346 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#191035 20-Jan-2016 17:36
Send private message quote this post

 

If that ain't bad enough, Sarah Palin is backing him now. yell




Whatifthespacekeyhadneverbeeninvented?

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #1475589 20-Jan-2016 17:39
Send private message quote this post

Gosh some of those people look so excited.

 

 

SaltyNZ
6225 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1475615 20-Jan-2016 18:33
Send private message quote this post

That... That is just tragic.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

GregV
909 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1475616 20-Jan-2016 18:36
Send private message quote this post

Where is Peter Reader when you need him? :)

solival
160 posts

Master Geek


  #1475617 20-Jan-2016 18:38
Send private message quote this post

Make America great again :) That's funny that vast majority on whole inet claim that they would vote for Diz Nutz rather then Trump, but ... he lead ratings.

 

Either people lie.. a lot... or all rednecks of USA without inet access are going to vote for him :)

cyril7
8750 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #1475655 20-Jan-2016 19:28
Send private message quote this post

FFS, where are the sick bags

Sideface
7567 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
DR
Lifetime subscriber

  #1475658 20-Jan-2016 19:37
Send private message quote this post

Embarrassingly awful.

 

If elected he'll start Word War Three and we'll all die ...  frown




Sideface

DarthKermit

5346 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #1475660 20-Jan-2016 19:42
Send private message quote this post

Sideface:

 

Embarrassingly awful.

 

If elected he'll start World War Three and we'll all die ...  frown

 

 

 

 

Hey if the price of freedom means that we all have to die, it must be worth it, right? tongue-out

Sideface
7567 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
DR
Lifetime subscriber

  #1475664 20-Jan-2016 19:47
Send private message quote this post

DarthKermit:

 

Sideface:

 

Embarrassingly awful.

 

If elected he'll start World War Three and we'll all die ...  frown

 

 

 

 

Hey if the price of freedom means we all have to die, it must be worth it, right? tongue-out

 

 

 

 

Even NRA members don't want to die. They just want to kill someone else. Defending our freedom, of course.  undecided




Sideface

MikeB4
17136 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #1475671 20-Jan-2016 20:06
Send private message quote this post

Hillary Clinton will be the next US President.

oxnsox
1923 posts

Uber Geek


  #1475672 20-Jan-2016 20:07
Send private message quote this post

If America is lucky this endorsement will hurt the Trump(eters) as it further exposes the rift in his party.
If this doesnt happen then he'll just get stronger in the primaries. ...... until on voting day they wake up and go 'wtf were we thinking'. Then they'll toast him.
Otherwise darthkermit is probably right

Batman
Mad Scientist
27993 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1475676 20-Jan-2016 20:12
Send private message quote this post

3 words.
World War 3




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

tdgeek
26458 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1475680 20-Jan-2016 20:24
Send private message quote this post

cyril7:

 

FFS, where are the sick bags

 

 

 

 

In the video

tdgeek
26458 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1475682 20-Jan-2016 20:27
Send private message quote this post

He's got the support of Sarah Palin....  At least if she was President, the USA would be run by all her party, she would just be a mouthpiece. Trump though...ouch

networkn
27614 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1475685 20-Jan-2016 20:32
Send private message quote this post

Sideface:

 

Embarrassingly awful.

 

If elected he'll start Word War Three and we'll all die ...  frown

 

 

If Bush couldn't kill us with *2* terms, then this idiot can't either.

networkn
27614 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1475686 20-Jan-2016 20:33
Send private message quote this post

I had to laugh out loud when Palin endorsed him today, if Trump had any brains he would be putting SERIOUS distance between him and her. The two of them are dumber than a bag of hammers, which as I say it, I am aware is an insult to a bag of hammers.

