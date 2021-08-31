Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Politics Conspiracy theorist Karen Brewer among 19 arrested in failed bid to overthrow Government
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73800 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#289347 31-Aug-2021 16:34
Send private message

Conspiracy theorist Karen Brewer among 19 arrested in failed bid to overthrow Government | Newshub

 

The name...

 

And she's wearing a tinfoil hat at the start of the embedded video down the page.

 

 

Notorious conspiracy theorist Karen Brewer has been arrested by police while protesting as part of a wider plan to overthrow the Government.

 

Brewer, who has thousands of followers on social media for her COVID-19 scepticism and claims about Freemasons and pedophiles in powerful positions, had been calling for mass protests on Tuesday morning to force Parliament in Australia and New Zealand to be dismissed.

 

"Millions of people will be mobilised both sides of the ditch at these locations," she said on Telegram ahead of the protest, which has been six months in the making.

 

"We stand at these locations NO MATTER WHAT."

 

Images posted Tuesday morning show her waiting outside the Far North District Council for 9am to start her protest while police officers approach her. It appears from footage she is the only protester there.

 

"You need to leave immediately or else you will be arrested," an officer warned in a video.

 

The latest update on Brewer's Telegram channel confirmed she had been arrested, to the shock of her followers.

 




Create new topic
Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2769473 31-Aug-2021 18:20
Send private message

Bean Me Up cafe in Kaikoura, taking a stand....

 

QR CODES are not just recording your name, phone number, address details. It shows your habits, where you frequent, what you like, how often you go there, how many days a week, what time, where you travel, your ethnicity, who you travel with, who is at the same establishments as you, how often that might happen, what your preferred grocery store, petrol station etc is...

 

 

Posted on Facebook... where they urge you to "like" them.

 

 

 

 

 

 

BarTender
3398 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2769568 1-Sep-2021 06:25
Send private message

Why are these people so dumb? It’s staggering to me that all critical thinking goes out the window when it comes to political partisanship.




and


quickymart
8615 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2769577 1-Sep-2021 07:36
Send private message

Arrested? Good job. Yet another lunatic off the streets.

 

In fact I think she's Australian. Maybe Scotty would like her back?



linw
2484 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2769778 1-Sep-2021 11:24
Send private message

quickymart:

 

Arrested? Good job. Yet another lunatic off the streets.

 

In fact I think she's Australian. Maybe Scotty would like her back?

 

 

If she is an aussie, let's reciprocate and send the trash back.

quickymart
8615 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2769995 1-Sep-2021 15:14
Send private message

Yes, I watched about a minute of her ranting and definitely detected an Australian accent.

quickymart
8615 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2770439 2-Sep-2021 09:39
Send private message

https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/new-zealand/2021/09/new-zealand-protestor-karen-brewer-s-chilling-threat-as-expert-warns-risk-of-anti-vaccination-terrorism-is-real.html

 

I don't get the point of idiots like this. What's their endgame or goal? To overthrow the government and put themselves in charge? Why? What would they do differently/better? Yes, any government has issues...but what makes these clowns better? If they're trying to sell me on their way of thinking, I remain unconvinced.

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73800 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2770440 2-Sep-2021 09:42
Send private message

In America, people like this woman found Trump - or Trump found them and adopted their ways so he could take advantage of the position.

 

The end result is people like these will end up being scammed by a con artist that will emerge as their "leader" who will try to collect as much as possible (power, money) before going out.




quickymart
8615 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2770444 2-Sep-2021 09:52
Send private message

Problem is, Trump's fans seem to have some sort of undying love towards him and he can do no wrong. I noticed a lot of whataboutism during the 2016 election between his supporters every time Hillary's name was mentioned.

 

They also don't care that they are being scammed by a con man, because then they start banging on about all of Joe Biden's faults.

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73800 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2770460 2-Sep-2021 10:14
Send private message

What makes you think these people Downunder would be any different when they find their "saviour"?




quickymart
8615 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2770509 2-Sep-2021 11:39
Send private message

I live in hope :D

