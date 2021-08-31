Conspiracy theorist Karen Brewer among 19 arrested in failed bid to overthrow Government | Newshub

The name...

And she's wearing a tinfoil hat at the start of the embedded video down the page.

Notorious conspiracy theorist Karen Brewer has been arrested by police while protesting as part of a wider plan to overthrow the Government.

Brewer, who has thousands of followers on social media for her COVID-19 scepticism and claims about Freemasons and pedophiles in powerful positions, had been calling for mass protests on Tuesday morning to force Parliament in Australia and New Zealand to be dismissed.

"Millions of people will be mobilised both sides of the ditch at these locations," she said on Telegram ahead of the protest, which has been six months in the making.

"We stand at these locations NO MATTER WHAT."

Images posted Tuesday morning show her waiting outside the Far North District Council for 9am to start her protest while police officers approach her. It appears from footage she is the only protester there.

"You need to leave immediately or else you will be arrested," an officer warned in a video.

The latest update on Brewer's Telegram channel confirmed she had been arrested, to the shock of her followers.